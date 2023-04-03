ELKO -- Elko Institute for Academic Achievement, Elko’s free public charter school, is accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year.

EIAA serves grades kindergarten through eighth. Open enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year will close April 21. On April 28 EIAA will hold a lottery to place students in classrooms and on the waiting list.

Applications can be filled out online or by going to eiaanv.net and clicking on Lotterease.

All applications submitted during open enrollment remain eligible for lottery the entire school year of that application period. Siblings of current EIAA students are given preference. Every child without a current sibling, who has submitted a complete application, will have an equal opportunity to be drawn for the spot.

In the event that there are no lottery applications for the grade with a vacancy, students who apply will be enrolled upon completion of the application process.

If you would like to learn more about our school or have questions please stop by 1031 Railroad St. Suite 107 or call 775-738-3422.