Charter school receives $8.1 million USDA loan

ELKO – Elko Institute for Academic Achievement has received good news on two fronts toward its longtime plan to construct a new school in Elko: approval of a construction loan and approval from the State of Nevada Charter Authority that will allow a new school and the addition of one class per grade level.

“That’s huge,” said the school’s vice principal, Lori Lynch, regarding each of the approvals, and she reported that the “exciting news is spreading throughout the halls” of the charter school, which has been “working endlessly over the past four years to build a new facility in Elko.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that EIAA will be receiving an $8.1 million loan, stating that the money will be used “to construct a charter school that will serve 396 students in the City of Elko and surrounding area. The new facility will allow the school to move out of their current leased warehouse space and will meet the school’s need for additional classrooms, a full-service kitchen, multi-purpose room and space to better support the learning environment.”

Currently, the charter school leases space on Railroad Street.

The school has 198 students with one classroom in each grade from kindergarten through eighth grade. Lynch said the waiting list has continued to grow over the years and is now at more than 200 students. The school started in 2009.

EIAA plans a 30,000-square-foot building on 9.33 acres the school acquired in 2020 next to the Peace Park and across Interstate 80 from Great Basin College.

Council OKs rezoning for charter school ELKO — A zoning change for Elko Institute for Academic Achievement’s proposed construction of a school has won Elko City Council approval, aft…

Lynch said Babcock Design out of Salt Lake City has been chosen as the project architect, and the design process is under way.

“Once the architectural plans are complete, EIAA’s plan is to hold several open meeting sessions to allow public comment on the future improvements to the school,” she said. “The charter school also plans on launching a Capital Campaign project that will help offset the additional costs of the project.

“When we started this process four years ago, the cost estimate was approximately $6 million and now with the construction costs skyrocketing over the past two years, our project costs have increased to $9.2 million,” Lynch said.

The state charter authority that granted AIAA permission to amend its charter to permit the school construction and add one class per grade level looked at the school’s operations, finances, and academics before approval on Jan. 28.

“The state charter board members had great things to say about EIAA, and I want to thank the EIAA family and staff for their continued dedication and hard work ensuring our students’ growth and success,” said the school’s principal, Ashley Perkins.

Lynch said approval for the USDA loan took longer than expected because of the U.S. Census. She said the applicant had to be in a community of 20,000 people or less, and the Elko figure was below that when the school applied. However, the new census would put Elko at 20,078.

Back to school, Part 2: Smaller ones find it easier to adapt On Friday, March 13, students and teachers gathered for what would become their last day of normal. With the Governor’s directive on March 15 …

“EIAA was forced to wait months to hear whether they would qualify for the federal loan or not. In the end EIAA’s application was accepted and approved,” she said.

One of the earlier steps EIAA had to take toward school construction was a zoning change.

After purchasing the land for the new school with assistance from Elko Federal Credit Union, the charter school needed the zoning changed from commercial transitional to public, quasi-public. Elko City Council approved the change in January 2021.

One of the rezoning conditions is that if the school is not under development within four years, the site reverts to the commercial zone, City Planner Cathy Laughlin told the council at the time.

Along with the announcement of the loan for the charter school, USDA also reported that the Elko Band of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone will use a $19,510 grant to purchase a projector and screen for use during community events.

The USDA said that the grant additionally will be used to assist in the replacement of two swamp coolers for the local health and wellness center, and that the projects will serve 797 residents.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0