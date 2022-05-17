Charter school schedules open house about new building

ELKO – The Elko Institute of Academic Achievement is inviting the public to a presentation on its new school building planned for construction.

The open house will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the Elko County Library.

“This is a time to ask questions and talk to all of the development team involved on this project,” the charter school announced. “We look forward to sharing our new school and being able to address any concerns you may have.”

School board members and administration will be available to answer questions about the institute and its goals. Ashley Perkins is the principal and Lori Lynch the vice principal.

The charter school will be built at College Parkway and Ruby Vista Drive. The city issued a conditional use permit for the 30,000-square-foot facility in April. The architect is Babcock Design and the developer is Odyssey Partners, both of Salt Lake City.

Construction is expected to begin this summer. The school will have a capacity of 396 students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

The school opened in 2009 and is currently located on Railroad Street, serving approximately 200 students.

EIAA received approval from the state charter authority in late January to amend its charter to allow for the new school and increased enrollment.

