Man found dead of gunshot wound

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death of a man at a West Bullion Road residence on Tuesday evening.

Missing Elko girl located

ELKO – An Elko girl who was reported missing has been safely reunited with her family, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

