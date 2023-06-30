ELKO – “We’re very excited. We have a project,” Elko Institute for Academic Achievement Principal Ashley Perkins said. “We’ve been working for five years, and there have been lots of hurdles and lots of possibilities that have fallen through.”

That project is remodeling the former Barrick Gold Corp. building into a new school now that a construction bid has been awarded.

“The plan is to start the remodel on July 15,” and the charter school will plan a ceremony, but the date hasn’t been set yet, Perkins said.

EIAA Board Chairman Dennis Zimmerman said “we’ve been involved with the big dream for more than five years, and we’ve just had so many obstacles. Even with all those obstacles, we’ve never lost interest or drive. Now, we’re going to have a ground-breaking in less than a month. It’s exciting.”

EIAA’s board voted unanimously to accept the bid of MGM Construction at a little more than $5.73 million to convert the office building on West Main Street into a school for grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

“We will have to gut quite a bit. We had to place all the classrooms first before the offices,” Perkins said in a phone interview. “We will have 18 regular classrooms and two special ed rooms, and we will have a lunchroom and a kitchen.”

EIAA is planning for 396 students in the remodeled building for the 2024-2025 school year, but for the upcoming school year the completed full enrollment is 308 children, and there are 318 on the waiting list, she said.

“Our academics have been super strong, and they may be even stronger for this school year that just ended when the new scores are available,” Perkins said to explain the large waiting list.

The four bids for remodeling the building included: Schell Creek Construction, $5,945,109; MGM Construction, $5,732,000; Ormaza Construction, $5,755,035; and Stout Construction, $7,187,358, but Stout’s bid was incomplete and couldn’t be accepted, according to Odyssey Partners LLC, EIAA’s project manager.

Zimmerman told the school board on June 20 that Odyssey has “been partners with us, helping us to get over the hurdles.”

Perkins said MGM Construction has local bidder status despite being based out of state because of the many projects the company has built in Elko County and the taxes it has paid in Elko County.

MGM is based in North Salt Lake, Utah.

Perkins also said that MGM and EIAA can sit down after the construction contract is finalized to do “value engineering to look for areas where we can save some money.”

EIAA purchased the 32,000-square-foot former Barrick office building in Elko to expand the charter school instead of building a new facility near Peace Park, which had been the plan before bids came in too high.

The $2.4 million purchase of the building from Geothermal Industrial Park LLC closed Dec. 28, 2022.

Plans for the remodeling project are going through the approval process with the City of Elko, Perkins also said.

Barrick constructed the office building in 2007 and used it until after Barrick and Newmont Corp. formed Nevada Gold Mines. NGM chose to use Newmont’s office building on Mountain City Highway as Nevada headquarters. Barrick is the NGM operator and owns 61.5% of NGM. Newmont holds 38.5%.

Land under contract

In other good news for the charter school, Perkins said EIAA has a potential buyer for the 9.33 acres at Peace Park for $875,000, with the closing expected in November or December.

Zimmerman said the school breaks even at $871,000.

EIAA received permission to revise its school plan from a new building to the Barrick building from the U.S Department of Agriculture, which had earlier approved an $8.1 million loan for new construction. The school is now asking USDA for a waiver so it can receive the loan directly rather than first obtaining a construction loan elsewhere before changing over to the long-term USDA loan.

The EIAA board agreed at its June 20 meeting to hire Municipal Capital Markets Group Inc. for $36,000 to expedite receiving the loan directly from USDA.

Dealing directly with USDA should save the school roughly $304,000, Vice Principal Lori Lynch told the EIAA board on June 20.

Municipal Capital Markets Group had represented Greater Nevada Credit Union, which backed out of its construction loan to the charter school, and Perkins said the construction loan was too much for Elko Federal Credit Union, but Elko Federal Credit Union did provide the loan to purchase the Barrick building.

EIAA expected to construct a new school on the 9.33 acres at Ruby Vista Drive and College Parkway, but hopes were dashed when construction bids were $6 million over budget last year. Lynch told Elko County Commissioners on June 7 that there was a “perfect storm” from inflation, supply chain shortages and higher building costs that affected the bids then.

The EIAA board decided to step back and look at other options, and the school was approached during that time with the proposal for the Barrick building, she said. The school was able to make a deal within a tight time frame, rushing to get through all the hoops for closure.

Elko County had already agreed to provide $500,000 for a new facility, so Lynch asked the county to revise the agreement to earmark the money for the remodeling project instead. Commissioners agreed, and the EIAA board voted June 20 to approve a new agreement with the county.

The City of Elko is providing $250,000, and Zimmerman told the board the city money will come after July 1 from the new fiscal-year budget. NGM is contributing $500,000, and there have been many smaller donations.

Four-day week

The school had already received approval from the State Public Charter School Authority in the spring of 2022 to increase enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year to the 396 students, and Lynch told commissioners that means more teachers.

“With EIAA doubling enrollment the school needs to hire six new teachers, and all six are hired,” she said.

Space at the current leased site on Railroad Street is for 198 students, with Boys and Girls Club leasing space to the charter school for the higher grades. EIAA will use two locations until the remodeling project is completed.

“When we start the school year, K-4th will be at our current location and fifth-eighth will be at the Boys and Girls Club. “We are anticipating a seven-month construction period,” Perkins said, after which students will move to the new facility.

Elko Institute for Academic Achievement also plans to move to a four-day school week in the 2023-2024 school year, which will be compatible with the Elko County School District’s decision to put Elko and Spring Creek schools on a four-day schedule in the next school year, along with Owyhee and the Battle Born Academy. Carlin, Wells and West Wendover were already on four-day weeks.

Perkins said in the phone interview that the Boys and Girls Club will need the charter school students out of the building on Fridays because of the four-day week. Boys and Girls Club will plan activities for children all day on Fridays.

Median and paving

EIAA also plans to seek bids for two projects that are separate from the money to be paid to MGM Construction for remodeling the Barrick building. Black Dolphin Engineering estimates costs for a median on West Main at $250,000 and paving the easement and curbing at $258,000, but they can be bid on together.

Perkins said the paved easement will be used as a parent pick-up and drop-off lane.

Originally, the city was requiring the charter school to put in a traffic signal for traffic control with a school at the Barrick building, but the Elko Planning Commission voted to replace the signal with a median at Silver and Main streets.

Plans are to build a playground either on the site or a parcel EIAA hopes to buy behind the Barrick building, but that will be a separate expense. And down the road, Perkins said EIAA hopes to build a gymnasium and “hopefully a high school someday.”

Zimmerman, who has been chairman since 2020 and on the board for nine years, said the current board brings experience and community involvement that is benefitting the charter school, the most recent appointment being Jessica James, a longtime local Realtor.

Former Elko County Commissioner Demar Dahl, Nate Mildren, Chris McAnany, James Winer and Brandy Anderson also are on the board.

“It’s a pleasure to have such influential leaders on the board,” Zimmerman said by phone on June 22.

EIAA also continues fundraising, and donation details are on the Elko Institute for Academy Achievement website.