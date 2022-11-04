Check out what's happening around Elko

‘Jam on’ at the Folklife Center

ELKO – The Western Folklife Center presents Jam On! at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. All musicians and spectators welcome at this free monthly jam session.

Facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians, Jam On! features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy. The Pioneer Saloon will be open.

’Let’s Dance’ at the Folklife Center

ELKO -- The Western Folklife Center presents Let’s Dance! At 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Dance lesson run from 6-7 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m.

Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary.

Classes are $5 lesson. Free open dance.

Veterans Day parade on Friday

ELKO -- Join the Elko County Commissioners in honoring the men and women who in the past and present lay their lives on the line to protect the freedoms and rights of the citizens of the United States of America at the annual Elko County Veteran’s Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. in downtown Elko.

The parade will celebrate distinguished Grand Marshal Russell Strite, who not only served in the Army’s Chemistry Division from 1941 to 1944, but who is turning 99 years old on Veterans Day.

A special moment will also be observed to recognize former County Commissioner and Veteran Charlie Myers, who along with Assemblyman John Ellison started the Elko County Veterans Day Parade 17 years ago.

Parade Prizes will be awarded to entries in categories including Family, Adult, and Commercial at the Elko County Commission meeting on Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Parade entry forms are on the Elko County website at www.elkocountynv.net or can be obtained and submitted to the Elko County Managers Office, 540 Court St., Suite 101 or faxed to 753-8535 and will be accepted up until the start of the parade.The parade will go on no matter the weather.

Nevada Outdoor School events

ELKO – Join the Nevada Outdoor School on Saturday, Nov. 12, for “Photography on the Trail.”

Participants will have a chance to take photos of the seasons changing. Bring your own camera or cellphone for this event, which is perfect for family members of all ages. Meet at the Powerhouse Picnic Area at 10 a.m.

A Turkey Waddle Walk is scheduled Wednesday, Nov. 16. Take a walk on the River Walk Trail while learning about local animal hibernation and tracks. Meet at the Southside Tennis Courts at 4 p.m.

Fun events at Northeastern Nevada Museum

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Museum is hoting Second Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 14. The kids will be reading “If Picasso Painted a Snowman,” and then they will create their own paper snowman portrait in the style of Picasso.

Night at the Museum is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, featuring “The Jungle Book” (PG, 1994) live action with real animals. Flashlight scavenger hunt in Wanamaker Wildlife Wing to follow the film. $3 per seat. Call ahead at 775-738-3418 to reserve your spot.

Bring your sack lunch to the Museum Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17, from noon to 1 p.m. and enjoy a Brown Bag History presentation on the Civilian Conservation Corps in Elko County, with pictures from museum archives.

The annual Museum Store Sale is slated for Nov. 19-27. Customers will receive 25% off all items.

Southwind in concert

ELKO -- Local favorites Southwind bring Celtic, Western, and contemporary toe-tappin' fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. Nov. 16.

Listen for free at 501 Railroad St.

Collecting for Harbor House

ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital’s Auxiliary is accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18 at the Sugar Bush Gift Shop for CADV’s Harbor House, a shelter that helps men, women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

Anything that can be donated is greatly appreciated. Items needed include women’s tights, sweat tops and bottoms – all sizes, hand lotion, makeup and women’s sanitary supplies. Cash donations are also welcome.

Everyone who donates will be entered into a drawing for a gift. For more information or questions, call the Sugar Bush Gift Shop at 775-748-2015.

Exhibits at Northeastern Nevada Museum

ELKO – The work of Mari Lyons Vanitas is on display in the Halleck Bar Gallery until Dec. 11.

This collection was donated to Northeastern Nevada Museum in 2021 by the family of Mari Lyons. Together, these pieces give the viewer a sense of the passing of time and the inevitability of change and death. The term vanitas refers to a still-life artwork which includes various symbolic objects designed to remind the viewer of their mortality and of the worthlessness of worldly goods and pleasures.

The artist’s love of this subject matter is evident within this exhibition. Objects like flower bouquets refer to youth, beauty, and pleasure whereas the repeating images of clocks and skulls remind one of the transience of life and the certainty of death.

Also this fall, Lee Silliman’s Great Basin Kilns are on view in the Barrick Gallery until Dec. 11.

This exhibit features 30 black-and-white photographs of the charcoal kilns in Nevada and Utah still remaining from early frontier mining booms. The mineral prospectors who advanced upon Great Basin mountain ranges in the second half of the 19th century needed an indispensable commodity of hot burning charcoal if their ores were to be smelted in the area. These historic structures demonstrate man’s ingenuity and determination in the face of Nature’s formidable challenges.

Holiday bazaar at St. Joseph’s

ELKO – On Nov. 19, the Saturday before Thanksgiving, the Women of St. Joseph’s will be hosting the annual community bazaar where you can find unique handmade crafts (many under $15), fresh baked goods, cookie café (build your own cookie tray!), quarts of homemade chili, and green chili chicken and red chili pork tamales.

The bazaar is held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mater Dei Hall located at 340 Fir St. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free coffee and breakfast breads will be available from 8:30-10 a.m. Homemade soup, chili, and tamales will be sold from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Women of St. Joseph is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fundraising for charities within the community and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Proceeds from this event will be used so that funeral receptions can be provided to families during their time of need, to support youth activities, and for various charities within the community.

This event is known for its handmade crafts and homemade tamales, but especially their homemade baked goods to be purchased just in time for Thanksgiving. It provides the community with the opportunity to enjoy a warm bowl of soup or chili, a place to visit and to shop early for Christmas.

Items for sale include crafts constructed out of repurposed items, freshly made wreaths and garlands, and raffle tickets.

For more information, to reserve a booth to sell handmade crafts or to pre-order tamales, please contact Jody at 775-934-0729 or the church office at 775-738-6432.

Open mic event at the Folklife Center

ELKO – The Western Folklife Center presents Mic'd Up, Live From Elko at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. This evening of open mics and open hearts is driven by creativity from around the West.

Expect poetry and music. Expect prose and stories. Expect an open flow of western expression from the folks who answered our open-ended call for this open mic show. They're mic'ing up and going live from our iconic G Three Bar Theater stage.

This concert is part of the Western Folklife Center's 2022 Wild Ride program series. $15 general admission/$10 members, seniors, students/ $5 kids under 12. Livestreaming free on westernfolklife.tv.

Jiggs Turkey Carnival

JIGGS – The annual Jiggs Turkey Carnival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Jiggs Community Hall.

The event features baked foods, bingo, door prizes and raffle items.

A lunch of Indian tacos, baked potatoes, beans and sandwiches will be served. Vendors will include activities for the kids and homemade items for sale.

Participants can get their family photo taken for the holidays, and do some shopping.

Call 775-744-2603 for more information.