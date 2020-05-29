Cheers to reopening: Churches, bars, and more ...

“Our bartenders will be wearing masks and we will be using disposable plastic glasses,” Joan said.

Tattoo parlors also are allowed to open under the new directive, after more than two months of closure.

“It’s been really hard,” said Gypsie Souls Tattoo co-owner Wren Mugleston.

According to Mugleston, the pandemic shutdown of nonessential businesses happened during tax season when many customers use their refunds to purchase tattoos.

Now that the business is allowed to open, she said she and Brandon Mugleston, tattoo artist and co-owner, are taking extra precautions for their clients’ and workers’ safety.

“We are requiring artists and clients to wear masks,” Wren said.

The wife of one of their artists worked on sewing cloth masks during lockdown. If a customer is unable to bring their own mask they are available for use at the business. The masks are used and then taken home and sanitized with bleach, Wren said.

The parlor is only doing business by appointment. No walk-ins are allowed. The owners have moved tattooing stations far apart and a hand-sanitizing station is available for customers as they come into the building.