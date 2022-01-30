 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chickens escape early frying

Chicken coop fire

The Elko County Fire Protection District on Friday extinguished a fire that was started by a heat lamp in a chicken coop.

 ECFPD

ELKO -- The Elko County Fire Protection District was called Friday afternoon on report of a structure fire that turned out to be a large chicken coop, with surrounding brush fully engulfed.

Elko County Engine 29 and Tender 28 responded and quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to nearby homes.

“If you choose to use heat lamps for your livestock, make sure that it is hung at least 3 feet from any combustible materials,” stated the fire district. “Heat lamp fires are common this time of year unfortunately.”

The district reported that all of the chickens “made it out alive.”

