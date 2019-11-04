Chief Justice Mark Gibbons announces he will not seek re-election

CARSON CITY — Chief Justice Mark Gibbons announced Monday he will not seek re-election in 2020 for a fourth term on the Nevada Supreme Court.

Gibbons was first elected to the Nevada Supreme Court in 2002. He is the longest serving Justice among the seven members of the court.

Prior to his election to the Supreme Court, Gibbons served as a district judge in Clark County for six years. In 2001, he was elected chief judge of the Eighth Judicial District Court by his fellow judges.

“Since judicial election filing opens in January 2020, I wanted to make this announcement early so people interested in the position could decide to file for the office,” said Gibbons.

The term of office for a Supreme Court Justice is six years.

Gibbons is a graduate of the University of California, Irvine and Loyola University School of Law. He is the brother of Nevada Court of Appeals Chief Judge Michael P. Gibbons.

