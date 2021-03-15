Child advocacy center has community buy-in

The new center would become a place where child victims of sexual and physical abuse can go to tell their story to forensic interviewers and for medical examinations and whatever else is needed without having to travel and without having to talk about what happened to them over and over to different officials.

Police station

The facility would be built where the old police station was torn down in late 2017. The police department’s new station on Silver Street was dedicated in 2016.

Elko City Council also agreed this month to buy 2.23 acres adjacent to the current police station for $175,000 from Parrado Partners LP to be used for expansion or other possibilities.

“We’re not eyeing any expansion,” Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten said, but he suggested the site might be good if the city is asked to remove the police annex building at Elko Regional Airport for potential airport growth. The building could be placed on the new land.

“It’s a good idea to tie up the ground,” said Elko Councilman Clair Morris, who is a former Elko police chief.

City Planner Cathy Laughlin said the property was “listed for a lot more,” but the owners were willing to accept the city’s offer that is based on the appraised value.

