Child advocacy center has community buy-in

ELKO – It is official. The City of on Elko is giving the deed for the old Elko Police Department site on College Avenue to Elko County for the planned Great Basin Child Advocacy Center.
District Attorney Tyler Ingram said the land will be a key community buy-in for a construction grant.
“The parcel is worth quite a bit,” said Mayor Reece Kenner.
Ingram said the city’s donation “will really get this thing going” for the application to the Pennington Foundation.
The advocacy center is seeking a grant from the foundation to build the facility. Ingram said the community buy-in also now includes donations of engineering services from Apex Surveying, High Energy Engineering and Black Dolphin Consulting.
“It’s absolutely incredible,” he said.
Elko City Council gave the final green light to donation of the property, where the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center will be constructed to provide services for victims of child abuse in Elko County and neighboring counties. The construction cost is roughly estimated at $1.2 million to $1.5 million.
The district attorney, who has been leading the charge to get the center built, told the mayor and Elko City Council on March 9 that the goal is to put together a facility and landscaping that will make everyone proud.
Ingram said architectural work has started, and he hopes to have drawings to show in April. The proposed project will go before the Pennington Foundation in the third week of June, and the advocacy center hopes to break ground in September.
“This is a great project. I have heard nothing whatsoever in opposition to this,” Keener said.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars has a license to use the storage facility on the land the city is donating, and “the county plans to honor that license so that the VFW can continue to use it,” Ingram said.
Eureka County is another contributor to the advocacy center, providing $100,000 toward the project. Ingram told Elko County Commissioners in February that Kinross Gold Corp. and Nevada Gold Mines had reached out with potential contributions.
Elko County Commissioners have approved a resolution establishing a special revenue fund within the county treasury called the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center Fund to receive revenues from granting agencies, donations, and the county.
The center will be a county department operated by the Elko County District Attorney’s Office, but Ingram told commissioners the DA’s office will not be asking for money for staff. The center receives grant money in addition to what it hopes will be the construction grant from the Pennington Foundation.
The new center would become a place where child victims of sexual and physical abuse can go to tell their story to forensic interviewers and for medical examinations and whatever else is needed without having to travel and without having to talk about what happened to them over and over to different officials.
Police station
The facility would be built where the old police station was torn down in late 2017. The police department’s new station on Silver Street was dedicated in 2016.
Elko City Council also agreed this month to buy 2.23 acres adjacent to the current police station for $175,000 from Parrado Partners LP to be used for expansion or other possibilities.
“We’re not eyeing any expansion,” Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten said, but he suggested the site might be good if the city is asked to remove the police annex building at Elko Regional Airport for potential airport growth. The building could be placed on the new land.
“It’s a good idea to tie up the ground,” said Elko Councilman Clair Morris, who is a former Elko police chief.
City Planner Cathy Laughlin said the property was “listed for a lot more,” but the owners were willing to accept the city’s offer that is based on the appraised value.