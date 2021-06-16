Child advocacy center wins large grant

According to the grant agreement between Elko County and the Reno-based William N. Pennington Foundation, the money is strictly for construction. The foundation will provide $2.9 million upon start of the work, another $1.45 million when the project is at the halfway mark and the remaining more than $1.45 million upon receipt of occupancy of the center.

The county in turn will report all “in kind” funding and pledges for construction of the center, and the agreement states that failure to meet all the conditions will void the agreement.

Earlier estimates for the construction costs were between $1.2 million and $1.5 million, but Ingram said in a June 16 email that “as you know, the cost of materials has skyrocketed, so that certainly drove the cost up. Also, the building is designed to handle children and families from Elko, Eureka, Lander and White Pine counties (assuming, of course, that they choose to participate – it is completely voluntary) so the square footage grew, which resulted in a higher price tag.”

He said the center will have three interview rooms, three observation rooms, two mental health counseling rooms and two medical examination rooms. One of the medical rooms will be designed to also accommodate adult sex assault examinations.