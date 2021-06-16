Child advocacy center wins large grant

ELKO – Elko County is officially receiving a $5.8 million grant from the Pennington Foundation for construction of the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center that will service all of Elko County and neighboring counties.
Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram, who has been leading the charge to build the center in Elko and sought the Pennington grant, said that without the grant, “our dream of providing the much-needed services for child victims of sexual and physical abuse would not be a reality.”
Elko County Commissioners voted at their morning meeting on June 16 to accept the grant that Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said it was “unfortunate we need a facility like this,” but Elko County will provide the best.
They also agreed Ingram should continue to lead the project.
Chairman Jon Karr said he “couldn’t say enough” about Ingram’s leadership skills. “This is what happens when you put a true leader in charge. This is what a leader does.”
The advocacy center will be built on land donated by the City of Elko at 1435 College Ave. on the former site of the Elko Police Department to provide one-stop help for children. The police building was torn down in late 2017.
“The Great Basin Advocacy Center will be a child-friendly facility in which law enforcement, child protection, prosecution, mental health, medical and victim advocacy professionals will work together to investigate abuse, help children heal from abuse and hold offenders accountable,” Ingram said in an announcement about the grant.
According to the grant agreement between Elko County and the Reno-based William N. Pennington Foundation, the money is strictly for construction. The foundation will provide $2.9 million upon start of the work, another $1.45 million when the project is at the halfway mark and the remaining more than $1.45 million upon receipt of occupancy of the center.
The county in turn will report all “in kind” funding and pledges for construction of the center, and the agreement states that failure to meet all the conditions will void the agreement.
Earlier estimates for the construction costs were between $1.2 million and $1.5 million, but Ingram said in a June 16 email that “as you know, the cost of materials has skyrocketed, so that certainly drove the cost up. Also, the building is designed to handle children and families from Elko, Eureka, Lander and White Pine counties (assuming, of course, that they choose to participate – it is completely voluntary) so the square footage grew, which resulted in a higher price tag.”
He said the center will have three interview rooms, three observation rooms, two mental health counseling rooms and two medical examination rooms. One of the medical rooms will be designed to also accommodate adult sex assault examinations.
“Moreover, we also initially kept in mind the possibility of retrofitting an existing building to suit our needs, but in the end, in order to ensure that we could offer the best possible service, we decided that a purpose-built facility would be the best option,” Ingram said.
He added that another reason for the higher costs than originally anticipated is that “the building is designed to meet best practices and accreditation standards.”
The grant will cover furniture, fixtures and equipment, as well as the actual construction, and Ingram said he is hoping ground can be broken in mid-September for the new center, once the county goes out of bid and awards a contract.
The city’s land donation was part of the community buy-in that the Pennington Foundation required for the project, and companies have donated services, including High Energy Engineering, Black Dolphin Consulting and Apex Surveying.
Eureka County donated $100,000, and Nevada Gold Mines and Kinross Gold Corp. are planning to donate, but their donations are not yet finalized, and Ingram said that “although there are far too many donors to list here” he wanted to name those deserving special recognition for substantial donations.
These donations came from Carl and Janet Pescio, Western Nevada Supply, Lattin Livestock, Pat Blach of Blach Distribution Co., Chuck Bierbach of Elko Motor Co., Scott Ygoa of the Star Hotel, Pamela Lattin of Canyon Construction, Tim and Sharon Horn, Jon Karr of Telescope Lanes, Kevin Lutes of NewFields, Kaci Lynch of Coldwell Banker Excel and Catherine Wines of R6studios.
Elko County Commissioners earlier this year set up the Great Basin Advocacy Center Fund to receive money from grants, donations, and the county, and agreed the center will be operated as a county department under the Elko County District Attorney’s Office.
Ingram said the child advocacy center already has people in place to “perform the duties of the CAC, just piecemeal,” and the center receives grant money for operations. “We solely operate off grant money.”
The Pennington grant for the child advocacy center is one of several coming to Elko, including to Great Basin College, the City of Elko and the Boys and Girls Club.
“The positive impact that the foundation has made in our community will last far beyond our time,” Ingram said.
William N. Pennington was successful in many ventures during his life, as a gaming industry pioneer, successful entrepreneur and was one of Nevada’s leading philanthropists.