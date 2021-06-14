Child drowns in Southfork Reservoir

ELKO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Elko -- On June 13, 2021, at approximately 1300 hours, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a child was under the water and had not resurfaced. The child was reported to be near “Jet Ski Beach”. Several people entered the water attempting to find the child. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to find the child before the child drowned.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The child was located at approximately 1523 hours with the assistance of the Nevada Division of Wildlife. The name will not be released by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office due to the age of the deceased.
The case is still under investigation.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.