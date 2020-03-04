Child porn suspect held on $750,000 bail

WINNEMUCCA – A man arrested in December on charges of lewdness with a child under 16 and child abuse was back in jail Wednesday on child pornography charges.

Francois E. Clement, 56, was originally arrested on Dec. 17. Detectives from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office then conducted an investigation that spanned approximately three months.

On March 4, Clement was booked on three counts of unlawful use of minor in producing pornography or as subject of sexual portrayal in performance, a Category A felony.

Clement had been released on $50,000 bail for the original charges, and bail was set at $750,000 on the new charges.

“During the ongoing investigation, search warrants were obtained for electronic devices under his control which produced evidence in the form of pornography which is unlawful to possess pursuant to Nevada law,” stated a release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

