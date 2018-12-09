ELKO -- Due to changes from the State of Nevada Child Support Enforcement Program, the Elko County District Attorney Child Support Enforcement Office can no longer accept child support payments at the office.
Individuals making child support payments can do so online or by several other methods.
To pay online through the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services webpage (www.dwss.nv.gov) choose Child Support, then How to Pay, and follow the instructions.
Telephone payments can be made at 702-486-1085. Only credit and debit cards with the MasterCard or Visa logos are accepted.
Mail-in payments should be addressed to SCaDU, P.O. Box 98950, Las Vegas, NV 89193-8950. The state accepts only money orders, cashier’s checks or business checks. The payment should include the names of the payor, the custodial parent and the child support case number (UPI).
A payment kiosk is available at the Spring Creek True Value Hardware located at 263 Spring Valley Parkway.
MoneyGram payments can be made at Albertsons, Smith’s, Save Mart, CVS pharmacy, Walmart or online www.moneygram.com/billpay. Nevada’s receive code is 16506.
The Elko County Child Support Enforcement Division’s telephone number is 775-738-3474 or toll free 888-918-1600.
