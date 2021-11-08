Child vaccinations begin this week at Nevada Health Centers

ELKO — Elko County is partnering with Nevada Health Centers to provide a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, Nov. 20, and shots for ages 5-11 will be available at NHC starting this Wednesday.

A walk-in vaccination clinic for COVID-19 and childhood vaccinations will be offered every Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at 762 14th St. (Elko Family Medical Center). Vaccinations during the walk-in clinic are offered on a first-come, first served basis. Wait times are dependent on patient volume.

Appointments can also be scheduled online or by calling 775-738-5850.

“We are also in the process of onboarding additional providers to offer the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine,” stated Elko County.

The Nov. 20 clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) products will be offered for first, second, and booster doses. First and second doses will be available for individuals age 12 and older and booster shots will be available for those 18 and older who qualify.

The clinic will be held in the old Washington Federal bank building on Idaho Street near the courthouse complex. Parking is available on the Court Street side of the bank building or behind the courthouse.

The CDC-recommended booster shots can help provide continued, long-lasting to protection against severe complications, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 for select individuals. You can choose which booster you receive, as the CDC’s guidelines now allow you to mix and match dosing for booster shots.

The following guidelines set by ACIP and CDC apply to individuals who have received Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech as their primary vaccine series:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their primary series

People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their primary series

People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

Additionally, people who are 18 and older and received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine may receive a single booster dose of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Moderna, or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after receiving their primary vaccination.

Patients who received a Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine and prefer to receive a Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) booster are encouraged to contact their primary care provider for best next steps or refer to vaccines.gov for more information.

For additional information about booster eligibility, visit the CDC website.

Vaccine Registration

People are strongly encouraged to register for an appointment by using the following link to avoid delays or prolonged wait times:

Those receiving a second dose or a booster should bring their vaccination card to their appointment.

Other locations offering Covid-19 vaccines include:

For additional information regarding vaccine administration, visit the Immunize Nevada webpage. People may also contact the Immunize Nevada COVID-19 hotline at 800-401-0946 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

