Children's Business Fair setting up shop

ELKO – Young entrepreneurs are invited to register for the upcoming Acton Children’s Business Fair.
The cost is $10 per booth. Registration is online at actonrubies.org/events.
You have free articles remaining.
The fair starts 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. May 15 at the Boys and Girls Club of Elko at 782 Country Club Drive, and is free to the community.
In its third year, the Children’s Business Fair hosts fledgling companies offering goods and services created by youngsters in Elko County. Acton of the Rubies is one of the sponsors and there will be beef auction and book sale at the event.
For more information on Acton of the Rubies or the children’s business fair, contact Angie Heguy at 775-397-8788.