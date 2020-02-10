You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Children's Business Fair setting up shop
0 comments

Children's Business Fair setting up shop

{{featured_button_text}}
Acton of the Rubies Children's Business Fair
SUBMITTED

ELKO – Young entrepreneurs are invited to register for the upcoming Acton Children’s Business Fair.

The cost is $10 per booth. Registration is online at actonrubies.org/events.

The fair starts 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. May 15 at the Boys and Girls Club of Elko at 782 Country Club Drive, and is free to the community.

In its third year, the Children’s Business Fair hosts fledgling companies offering goods and services created by youngsters in Elko County. Acton of the Rubies is one of the sponsors and there will be beef auction and book sale at the event.

For more information on Acton of the Rubies or the children’s business fair, contact Angie Heguy at 775-397-8788.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News