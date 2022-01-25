Children’s Cabinet holiday programs serve 1,889 individuals in 2021

ELKO -- The Children’s Cabinet provided support to 1,889 individuals in the northern Nevada area during the 2021 holidays from the generous support of the community, according to Krystal Pyatt, communications specialist for the nonprofit company.
“The donations from local businesses, partners and individuals from our community provided presents, gift cards and meals to those in need during the holiday season,” said Kim Young, executive director of The Children’s Cabinet. “These donations exceeded all expectations for the 2021 giving season. We are grateful and very thankful for the support that allowed us to make the holidays brighter for so many children and families.”
The Children’s Cabinet provides services for families in Elko, Spring Creek, Wells, Winnemucca, Battle Mountain, Ely and the Reno area.
“We provided holiday support for Elko families, said Pyatt. “In fact, we were able to donate gift cards to families in our Children’s Cabinet programs so they could buy presents for their families and thanks to other agency partners we provided holiday meals to two families in Elko and books and pajamas to many others.”
"The holidays were joyful for many local families due to the generous support of many individuals and businesses in our community including Microsoft, IGT, and Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Preparation for the 2022 holiday program will begin in October."
A longtime supporter of The Children’s Cabinet’s “Adopt a Family” program, Microsoft has supported many families over the years. This year, Microsoft employees adopted 30 families (a total of 126 individuals supported), which resulted in $18,980 in gifts cards. The employees also provided wrapping paper so families could really make the holidays special.
“Our employees are extremely passionate about giving back to our community, especially during the holiday season to support the Children’s Cabinet and their Adopt-a-Family program,” said Maureen McKinney, GM Operations and Reno Site Lead. “Our employees go above and beyond to support this program and Microsoft matches their support to provide an additional donation for the Children’s Cabinet each year.”
Dermody Properties donated 99 Amazon gift cards and 99 Target gift cards, which we were able to provide to local families as part of the Toy Table. In addition to the gift cards, Dermody Properties adopted two families. Since 2007, Alice Swanson, a longtime staff member, has supported Adopt a Family for The Children’s Cabinet. “For me, Black Friday kickstarts the Christmas spirit. The feeling I get as I go out, amongst the crowds, to take advantage of all the great sales, ensuring that I am able to purchase as many items as possible for these families in need, is truly indescribable,” said Swanson. “I truly believe in my heart that this is a great step to help these families start the new year in a better situation.” AAA Students of the Week 2021-2022:
Gallery: AAA Students of the Week 2021-2022
AAA Academic - Olivia Reamer
Senior Olivia Reamer is a top academic student at West Wendover High School with a GPA of 4.3. She has taken honors and AP classes, is an active member of yearbook, broadcast journalism and student council, and has played volleyball and basketball since her freshman year, while being very involved in the community. Olivia plans to attend college and study zoology.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Cynthia Hernandez
Senior Cynthia Hernandez is a cheerleader at West Wendover High School, standing out for her leadership and dedication to cheer. Voted captain by her squad in the fall, she teaches new teammates cheers and to perfect their technique, helps with choreography and is great at creating formations. Cynthia is passionate, skilled and knowledgeable in cheerleading and is an asset to the team.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Itzel Pacheco
Senior Itzel Pacheco is an incredibly talented and skilled art student at West Wendover High School. Her craftsmanship is impressive for her age as she creates highly original and unique works of art that are visionary, soulful and beautifully expressed. If Itzel chooses to pursue art as a career, she is sure to be a great success.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Jimena Roque-Luna
Senior Jimena Roque-Luna is an excellent student at Wells High School. She is active in band, sports and leadership, and has studied three years of Spanish and four years each of math and science, earning her a spot with the National Honors Society. Jimena will also complete two dual-credit classes this year as well.
WELLS HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Alaina Escamilla
Senior Alaina Escamilla has participated in volleyball, basketball and track each year she has attended Wells High School. She is more than physical prowess and is a member of the National Honor Society. After high school, Alaina plans to study to be a veterinarian at either University of Nevada, Reno or Valley City State University in North Dakota.
WELLS HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Angela Flores
Senior Angela Flores is talented in various art mediums at Wells High School. She also challenges herself with science and math classes, completing 11 courses in science and math. Angela has a 3.77 GPA in those classes which earned her membership in the National Honor Society.
WELLS HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Daniel Smith
Senior Daniel Smith is a driven and motivated student, demonstrating excellent achievement at Elko High School. He received the U.S. Airforce Certificate of Achievement and U.S. Naval Science Award, and he represents the school in the Elko Swim Team and National Honor Society. After high school, Daniel plans to swim competitively at Clark University and pursue a degree in Interactive Media/Game Design.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Freddy Cervantes
Senior Freddy Cervantes is a stellar student-athlete representing Elko High School as a standout soccer player. He played varsity soccer all four years, earning spots on the 1st Northeastern Division Team, 1st All-Region Team and 2nd All-State Team, and is a well-rounded student. Freddy maintains a positive attitude toward life and excels in every opportunity presented to him.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Landrie Goulding
Senior Landrie Goulding is an excellent student and talented musician at Elko High School. She is a section leader for both the Choraliers and the band and, for three years, has been a member of the Northeastern Nevada Honor Choir and All-State Choir. Landrie is also a member of the National Honor Society.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Miranda Rainville
Senior Miranda Rainville is involved in various sports and activities, with a 4.0 GPA at Carlin High School. She is president of SkillsUSA and is a member of FCCLA and the National Honor Society, and serves as an excellent role model for all CHS students. After graduation, Miranda wants to purse as many opportunities as possible to be successful.
CARLIN HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Alin Carl
Senior Alin Carl has played football, basketball and baseball during his career at Carlin High School. He enjoys English and PE, and has been involved in the community with the car show, water day at the park, and flagging during dirt bike races at the race track. After graduation, Alin plans to attend college for basketball and study physical education.
CARLIN HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Gracee Graves
Freshman Gracee Graves is a very talented artist who displays a passion for each piece of art she creates at Carlin High School. Her work is unique and she enjoys sharing her creativity with her peers and others involved in her life. Gracee uses various forms of media for her artwork and is unafraid to try new things and inspired by observing her surroundings.
CARLIN HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Chandler Green
Senior Chandler Green maintains a strong GPA and currently has straight As at Spring Creek High School. He is very considerate, has impeccable manners and is a motivated student, taking his education seriously, enjoying athletics and serving as a valuable member of the wrestling team. Chandler addresses all of his responsibilities with maturity and we thank him for his hard work.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Myah Baisley
Senior Myah Baisley plays soccer and basketball for Spring Creek High School. She was awarded 2nd team All-East division defender for the 2021 season. Myah is a hard-working athlete who excels both on the field and in the classroom, and earned a spot on the All-State Academic Team.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Tye Fonger
Senior Tye Fonger is a four-year member of the Spring Creek High School High Expectations Choir, concert band, Marching Spartans and Pep Band. He studies piano and has participated in regional honor band and choir, church choirs, and various musical theater productions, also becoming a two-time Nevada All-State musician. Tye plans to attend Utah State University and major in music education.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Myla Negrete
Senior Myla Negrete is ranked fourth with a GPA of 4.65 at Elko High School. She takes honors and AP classes, took first place in 2020 for her STEM project at the local and county levels, plays volleyball, runs track and participates in speech and debate. After graduation, Myla plans to attend Boise State University and major in international relations.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Jeannie Anderson
Senior Jeannie Anderson is the middle hitter and captain of the Elko High School varsity volleyball team. She has played on several traveling volleyball teams, and helps coach youth volleyball, in addition to participating in the Pep Club, National Honors Society, Peer Mentoring and student council. Jeannie hopes to continue volleyball at the collegiate level and study criminology and physiology.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Eliza Pulley
Senior Eliza Pulley is an outstanding musician at Elko High School, participating in strings, Choraliers and orchestra. She was selected for the Northeast Nevada Honor Choir for three years. Eliza plans to attend BYU Idaho for a year, go on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then return to college to major in International Studies.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Mia Smith
Senior Mia Smith is a top academic student with a 4.3 GPA at West Wendover High School. She has taken challenging coursework throughout her high school years, including AP and dual credit courses through Great Basin College. Mia plans to pursue higher education and has a bright future ahead of her.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Kayla Jones
Junior Kayla Jones is a leader on the West Wendover High School girls’ golf team. She has taken first place at every tournament this year, including the 2A divisional playoff this past week. Kayla is the only Lady Wolverine to go undefeated in league play in Wolverine school history.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Alyx Arnold
Freshman Alyx Arnold is a creative and talented artist at West Wendover High School. He is wise beyond his years and sees beauty in all things. He is a true visionary, taking every project and turning it into an amazing creation. Alyx is an excellent academic student and will undoubtedly do great things in the future.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Braden Fisher
Senior Braden Fisher is a dedicated student at Spring Creek High School whose efforts are evident in his 4.3 GPA. He contributes in numerous ways including student council, a member of the 2021 state champion cross country team and numerous community service events. Braden enjoys learning and plans to attend BYU possibly majoring in pre-law after serving his mission.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Payge Walz
Senior Payge Walz is a three-sport varsity athlete at Spring Creek High School. She is a varsity starter in soccer, earning 2
nd team all-division during her senior season, and is a key player on the basketball team, winning regionals and state in multiple sprint and hurdle events. Payge also excels academically, maintaining a 4.3 GPA.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Hannah Bell
Spring Creek High School senior Hannah Bell has natural artistic ability, approaching her art with a clear sense of objectivity. She uses a methodical creative process, developing concepts thoughtfully, creating interesting exploratory sketches and committing herself to the final rendering with confidence. Hannah has grown as a creative thinker and is generous with her enthusiastic energy and is driven to create.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Philip Neff
Senior Philip Neff is an outstanding student and athlete at Elko High School focused on humanitarianism. He has won the grand prize in the Elko County STEM Fair twice, with his projects focused on assisting disabled people with mobility issues. After graduation, Philip plans to attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, to major in engineering.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Kason Lesbo
Senior Kason Lesbo is a three-sport athlete at Elko High School involved in football, basketball and baseball. He was nominated for the 2021 all-state academic team and is a member of the National Honor Society. Kason plans to attend Great Basin College for a bachelor’s degree in health science and transfer to UNR or UNLV for a career in sports medicine or dermatology.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Zackary Andreasen
Senior Zackary Andreasen is an excellent student and outstanding musician at Elko High School. He is a member of the Choraliers, has been selected for regional honor choir and all-state choir, and is a section leader in the band. After graduation, Zack plans to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then major in aerospace engineering.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Ryan Mathis
Senior Ryan Mathis is a mature and goal-oriented student at Jackpot High School who enjoys connecting the material in the classroom with real life scenarios. He is very willing to engage in classroom discussions and help other students understand the depth of any lesson we are doing. Ryan is a pleasure to have in the classroom.
JACKPOT HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Luz Martinez
Junior Luz Martinez is a hardworking and dedicated athlete at Jackpot High School. She takes on a quiet leadership role on the team, never hesitating to extend a helping hand or word of encouragement to someone who needs it. Luz always gives her all whether during practice or a game, and is a model player in her hard work, sportsmanship and natural athleticism.
JACKPOT HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Kiyarra Saltas
Junior Kiyarra Saltas is in her second year of art classes at Jackpot High School. She has consistently produced well thought-out and interesting artwork this year. Kiyarra’s investment of time and dedication is evident in the high quality of her projects.
JACKPOT HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Kristyna Testerman
Senior Kristyna Testerman is a hardworking student with a 4.37 GPA at Spring Creek High School. Her academic growth sets standards her teachers appreciate and enjoy as she contributes to the school with tutoring, Key Club and student council. Kristyna plans to attend college to continue her academics while looking forward to the challenges higher education brings to her.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Janeigha Stutesman
Senior Janeigha Stutesman is a stellar student-athlete representing Spring Creek High school. She has played volleyball and softball for the Lady Spartans throughout high school. Janeigha plans to play softball at the collegiate level as she pursues a bachelor’s of science degree in chemistry to eventually become an anesthesiologist.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Wyatte Bradley
Senior Wyatte Bradley is a four-year member of the Spring Creek High School choir and band programs as a talented musician and singer. He is a dedicated student who volunteers his time to run sound and lights for drama programs and is a valuable member of the track team. Wyatte possesses tremendous leadership qualities and has a great work ethic.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Freda Shi
Senior Freda Shi ranks first in her class at Elko High School with a GPA exceeding 5.0. Throughout school, she has taken a rigorous course load and participates in speech & debate, Mu Alpha Theta and is a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, Freda plans to attend the University of Washington in Seattle for a degree in nursing.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Julianna Lozano-Jimenez
Senior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez is a four-year member of the Elko High School girls’ golf team, earning three varsity letters. She was a member of the 2019 3A championship team and 2019 Northern Regional championship team, and is one of the top three golfers in the 3A northern region. Julianna is an excellent teammate and took on a senior leadership role this year.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Reina McCoy
Senior Reina McCoy is an excellent and musically gifted artist at Elko High School. She is a hard worker and respected by her peers, involved in honor choir, Choraliers, pep band and drumline, also serving as senior drum major for the marching band. Reina plans to attend a university and earn a master’s degree in music therapy or music education.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Jayce Petersen
Junior Jayce Petersen has been vital to the success of West Wendover High School’s football team this season. He is prepared and gives his all during practices and games, and carries a 3.9 GPA. Jayce is a student whose work ethic shows in the classroom as well as on the football field.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Citlalli Ruvalcaba
Senior Citlalli Ruvalcaba is a gifted artist at West Wendover High School. Her work is outstanding and she has enthusiasm for art in and out of the classroom, taking online art courses to improve her skill. Citlalli is the current student body president, she is an engaged citizen within the community and an exemplary young lady in every way.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Hayden Hillstead
Senior Hayden Hillstead is a top academic student at West Wendover High School. He challenges himself with honors, AP and dual credit classes at Great Basin College and is a student athlete playing on the varsity football and basketball teams throughout high school. Hayden plans to attend college and is interested in studying engineering.
WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Erin Blach
Senior Erin Blach is one of the editors for the Elko High School yearbook and is a talented artist. She is involved in many school activities, such as Dance Team and Student Council. Erin is eager and enthusiastic about life and learning and a superior student, as well as a leader in setting a positive and mature example for others.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Marlea Martens
Senior Marlea Martens is an outstanding and well-rounded student at Elko High School. In addition to excelling academically inside the classroom, she excels outside of it as a national qualifier for the Speech and Debate team. Marlea has also taken the grand prize at the Elko County STEM Fair two years in a row.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - EmmaJay Larsen
Senior EmmaJay Larsen is a captain for the Elko High School Indians varsity volleyball team. She is a middle blocker/hitter who has led her team for several years at the varsity level, as well as serving on the student council and participating in Peer Mentoring. EmmaJay’s willingness to mentor the younger players both on and off the court is admirable.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Wade Sarman
Senior Wade Sarman is a hard-working, talented and dedicated student at Spring Creek High School with a 4.40 GPA. He takes rigorous courses, including AP and college-level to prepare for college, and participates in Speech and Debate, Key Club and numerous community service projects. Wade is currently considering his options for his post-secondary education.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Cammie Thompson
Senior Cammie Thompson is the captain of the Spring Creek High School varsity volleyball team. She leads the stats with numerous games of a 100% serve rate and topping the stats with assists and has consistently been honored with the title of MVP throughout the 2021 season. Cammie demonstrates leadership skills on and off the court, motivating the team in each match.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Kaylene Bauman
Senior Kaylene Bauman has excelled in visual arts courses at Spring Creek High School for four years. She is one of the most hardworking art students, with highly developed skills of craftsmanship and incredible attention to detail. Kaylene is a well-rounded art student who pushes herself and her art to grow, thriving within the challenges and successes of the creative process.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Pedro Casas
Pedro Casas has played in four sports at Wells High School: basketball, baseball, wrestling and football, with baseball as his favorite. In addition to sports, he is also taking Advanced Studies in Agriculture Mechanics. After graduation, Pedro is considering whether to enter an apprenticeship or pursue a certificate in Welding Technology at Great Basin College.
WELLS HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Tristan Wadda-Martinez
Tristan Wadda-Martinez has participated in band all four years at Wells High School, playing the clarinet. She said her dedication to the band is because “once you start something, you should finish it.” After graduation, Tristan plans to attend Boise State University and study art.
WELLS HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Jordynn Lattin
Jordynn Lattin is a determined student at Wells High School. In her fourth year of high school, she has completed five Great Basin College dual-credit classes with a GPA of 3.8. Jordynn plans to attend GBC where she will complete her Associates of Arts degree.
WELLS HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Addie Comstock
Senior Addie Comstock has participated in cheerleading, volleyball, basketball and softball all four years at Carlin High School. For two years, she has been the student council vice president, along with being the Nevada VP of Development for FCCLA and works during the week, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. After graduation, Addie plans to attend Oregon State.
CARLIN HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Garren Graves
Senior Garren Graves has a 4.0 GPA at Carlin High School. She leads on the court as a team captain and off the court as student body president, setting the bar high for all other athletes and students, and she helps them reach it. Garren plans to attend the University of Nevada, Reno and purse a career in the medical field.
CARLIN HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Quincy Thompson
Senior Quincy Thompson has been an outstanding leader for the Carlin High School football team. He has played center and defensive end for the football team, has been on the basketball and baseball teams, and is a member of FCCLA and STEM. Quincy will do great in whatever he decides to purse after graduation.
CARLIN HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Josh Adogla
Senior Josh Adogla is ranked third in the senior class at Elko High School with a 4.978 GPA. He has a rigorous course load and participates in student council, Key Club, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, freshman mentoring and the EHS basketball team. After high school, Josh plans to attend a university and major in electrical engineering.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Blaze Jones
Senior Blaze Jones is a senior outside linebacker on defense for the Elko High School football team. Last week, he led the team in tackles vs. North Valley and had 10 solo tackles, two assists, one sack and a forced fumble. Blaze is a leader on and off the field for Elko as a three-sport varsity athlete.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Kevin Tanner
Senior Kevin Tanner is a talented and musically inclined artist at Elko High School. He has been involved in band and Choraliers for four years and is now the French horn section leader and senior drum major, as well as holding the tenor section leader for two years in Choraliers. Kevin plans to attend college and major in music education.
ELKO HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Julianne Buttars
Senior Julianne Buttars is a talented and dedicated student at Spring Creek High School with a 4.45 GPA. She takes rigorous courses, including advanced placement and college-level classes to prepare herself for college. Julianne is also a Spartan student-athlete and possesses great leadership, always available to help and lead by positive example.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - Shyann Lamb
Senior Shyann Lamb has been a four-year starter in soccer a varsity starter in basketball at Spring Creek High School. She has been a huge piece of both teams’ successes, earning first and second team all-league honors. Shyann has also been able to maintain a 3.5 GPA.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - Damian Ishmael
Senior Damian Ishmael is an extraordinary artist at Spring Creek High School. He impresses his teachers with his diligence and work ethic and demonstrates leadership skills and artistic abilities in class that his classmates both admire and respect. Damian has developed a style with cohesive concepts and a passion for art that is rare at his age.
SPRING CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Athletic - MaKinzie Cady
Owyhee High School senior MaKinzie Cady greatly contributes her athletic abilities in the sports of volleyball and basketball. She received All Division Second Team honors two years in a row and continues to lead the volleyball team. MaKinzie plans to further her education at a university of Nevada.
OWYHEE HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Artistic - JosieRose Thomas
As a fancy shawl dancer, JosieRose Thomas has represented Owyhee High School during athletic competitions and school/community powwows. Her artistic expression is also represented in her Fashion Construction courses making quilts for deserving students. She is also in the top quarter of her senior class and enjoys taking Spanish. JosieRose plans to attend college and pursue a degree in the sports field.
OWYHEE HIGH SCHOOL
AAA Academic - Autumn Dodson
Returning senior Autumn Dodson has paved her own rigorous academic path at Owyhee High School. Taking a full course load of AP courses, she excels in her studies as well as in sports. Autumn continues to challenge herself and maintains a high GPA. As a student athlete, she may consider playing basketball at the collegiate level.
OWYHEE HIGH SCHOOL
