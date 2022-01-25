Children’s Cabinet holiday programs serve 1,889 individuals in 2021

ELKO -- The Children’s Cabinet provided support to 1,889 individuals in the northern Nevada area during the 2021 holidays from the generous support of the community, according to Krystal Pyatt, communications specialist for the nonprofit company.

“The donations from local businesses, partners and individuals from our community provided presents, gift cards and meals to those in need during the holiday season,” said Kim Young, executive director of The Children’s Cabinet. “These donations exceeded all expectations for the 2021 giving season. We are grateful and very thankful for the support that allowed us to make the holidays brighter for so many children and families.”

The Children’s Cabinet provides services for families in Elko, Spring Creek, Wells, Winnemucca, Battle Mountain, Ely and the Reno area.

“We provided holiday support for Elko families, said Pyatt. “In fact, we were able to donate gift cards to families in our Children’s Cabinet programs so they could buy presents for their families and thanks to other agency partners we provided holiday meals to two families in Elko and books and pajamas to many others.”

"The holidays were joyful for many local families due to the generous support of many individuals and businesses in our community including Microsoft, IGT, and Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Preparation for the 2022 holiday program will begin in October."

A longtime supporter of The Children’s Cabinet’s “Adopt a Family” program, Microsoft has supported many families over the years. This year, Microsoft employees adopted 30 families (a total of 126 individuals supported), which resulted in $18,980 in gifts cards. The employees also provided wrapping paper so families could really make the holidays special.

“Our employees are extremely passionate about giving back to our community, especially during the holiday season to support the Children’s Cabinet and their Adopt-a-Family program,” said Maureen McKinney, GM Operations and Reno Site Lead. “Our employees go above and beyond to support this program and Microsoft matches their support to provide an additional donation for the Children’s Cabinet each year.”

Dermody Properties donated 99 Amazon gift cards and 99 Target gift cards, which we were able to provide to local families as part of the Toy Table. In addition to the gift cards, Dermody Properties adopted two families. Since 2007, Alice Swanson, a longtime staff member, has supported Adopt a Family for The Children’s Cabinet.

“For me, Black Friday kickstarts the Christmas spirit. The feeling I get as I go out, amongst the crowds, to take advantage of all the great sales, ensuring that I am able to purchase as many items as possible for these families in need, is truly indescribable,” said Swanson. “I truly believe in my heart that this is a great step to help these families start the new year in a better situation.”

