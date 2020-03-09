Chilz Negrete advances to Poetry Out Loud finals

CARSON CITY – An Elko High School senior is on her way to the state finals of Poetry Out Loud.
Soledad “Chilz” Negrete will compete at the 15th annual Nevada Poetry Out Loud, starting at noon March 14 at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno.
On Feb. 6, Negrete, along with EHS students Ava Nielsen and Kinyon Moore, were among the top three district finalists, with Negrete taking first place.
For the first time in its history, the event will be live-streamed on You Tube by going to this address: https://youtu.be/YBjHNsIXa6A.
What started in September with a field of more than 4,400 Nevada High School students has been narrowed to the final six who will compete Saturday for the title of Nevada Poetry Out Loud Champion.
The competition started at the local level during the fall school year and followed with district competitions in recent weeks. The student winning the state finals will represent Nevada at the National Poetry Out Loud Competition in Washington, D.C., in April.
“We are thrilled to be celebrating 15 years of Poetry Out Loud – a program encouraging Nevada students in grades 9 through 12 to learn about poetry through memorization and performance while building self-confidence, public speaking skills and a love of the written and spoken word,” said Tony Manfredi, executive director of the Nevada Arts Council.
This year’s finalists are:
Soledad Negret
- e, Senior, Elko High School, representing Elko County
- Aylin Mendoza, Senior, East Career and Technical Academy, representing Clark County
- Lara Cassity, senior, Douglas High School, representing Douglas County
- Whitney Hegstad, freshman, Yerington High School, representing Lyon County
- Anastasia Chevalier, sophomore, Virginia City High School, representing Storey County
- Eakjot Sekhorn, Sophomore, Robert McQueen High School, representing Washoe County
Focusing on the state’s rich literary heritage and contemporary life through memorization and performance of classic and contemporary poetry, Nevada Poetry Out Loud is a program of the Nevada Arts Council, presented in partnership with National Endowment for the Arts, The Poetry Foundation, the NV Energy Foundation, Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Sierra Arts Foundation, SoSu TV, KUNR, Nevada Department of Education, Nevada school districts and Cultural Alliance Nevada.