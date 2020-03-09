Chilz Negrete advances to Poetry Out Loud finals

CARSON CITY – An Elko High School senior is on her way to the state finals of Poetry Out Loud.

Soledad “Chilz” Negrete will compete at the 15th annual Nevada Poetry Out Loud, starting at noon March 14 at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno.

On Feb. 6, Negrete, along with EHS students Ava Nielsen and Kinyon Moore, were among the top three district finalists, with Negrete taking first place.

For the first time in its history, the event will be live-streamed on You Tube by going to this address: https://youtu.be/YBjHNsIXa6A.

What started in September with a field of more than 4,400 Nevada High School students has been narrowed to the final six who will compete Saturday for the title of Nevada Poetry Out Loud Champion.

The competition started at the local level during the fall school year and followed with district competitions in recent weeks. The student winning the state finals will represent Nevada at the National Poetry Out Loud Competition in Washington, D.C., in April.