Chiropractic office refurbishes old building

ELKO – Ruby Mountain Chiropractic has moved into a freshly remodeled space downtown. Getting better never felt or looked so good.
The “vibe” is one of the least “clinical” in terms of setup and mindset, and owners Todd and Marin Wendell (about as upbeat as a couple can get) have created a place to heal and have fun all in one.
“When we bought the building we were going to do just a minimal remodel and then we started to get into this and that,” said Todd about Ruby Mountain Chiropractic’s new home at 618 Idaho St.
The building was once Warren Ford, an automotive dealership.
“These floors still had yellow striping for the cars to pull in,” Todd said. “Up on that truss was a wheel for radiator fluids.”
When the chiropractic couple first looked at the building they saw potential. As work progressed with Kelly Builders, they saw a real gem in the making. They even reclaimed a lot of the original materials, including fir decking that is probably about eight years old.
The Wendells have been in business for many years.
“Our hearts have always been in Elko,” said Marin.
The couple decided to take advantage of the Elko Redevelopment Agency’s downtown storefront improvement grant program. They applied for a matching grant of $25,000, which will be used to improve the Sixth Street side of the building.
The new location officially opened April 26. Formerly, the business was in a small, white house at Second and Silver streets.
The couple met as undergraduates and went to chiropractic school together at Life West in California.
The new chiropractic office is an open floor plan, allowing for “camaraderie during chiro.” There are also private exam rooms in the back for x-ray review and exams.
“We are all doing health and learning together,” Marin said. “People become really good friends here.”
Besides the regular chiropractic business, the couple has added The Nectar Nutrition.
“It’s all IV therapy,” Marin said. “We have chelation which helps take heavy metals out of people through IV, we have nutritional IV, high dose vitamin C, hydration and beauty bags.”
“Anything we feel is important to our health we feel like we should offer it to “our family.”
Marin said the “drip bar” is a fairly new revolution in health care. The ingredients are all water-soluble vitamins which bypass the stomach, directly targeting health issues, according to Marin. A nursing staff is on hand to take health histories and hook up IVs.
“The blood is a pathway to the flesh,” Marin said. “Through examining your blood, vital information on your whole body health becomes evident. This procedure is different from a “normal” blood test because it is a live sample. You can literally see your live blood cells moving as well as any parasitic activity, yeast, bacterial growths or any other anomalies right on the screen in our microscope room. You simply cannot see these things using traditional methods.”
“This has really picked up its popularity in places like Vegas,” Marin said. “There is a ‘hangover bag.’ It basically rehydrates you and helps with nausea. It does a real fast reset.”
--
