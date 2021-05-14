Chiropractic office refurbishes old building

The new location officially opened April 26. Formerly, the business was in a small, white house at Second and Silver streets.

The couple met as undergraduates and went to chiropractic school together at Life West in California.

The new chiropractic office is an open floor plan, allowing for “camaraderie during chiro.” There are also private exam rooms in the back for x-ray review and exams.

“We are all doing health and learning together,” Marin said. “People become really good friends here.”

Besides the regular chiropractic business, the couple has added The Nectar Nutrition.

“It’s all IV therapy,” Marin said. “We have chelation which helps take heavy metals out of people through IV, we have nutritional IV, high dose vitamin C, hydration and beauty bags.”

“Anything we feel is important to our health we feel like we should offer it to “our family.”

Marin said the “drip bar” is a fairly new revolution in health care. The ingredients are all water-soluble vitamins which bypass the stomach, directly targeting health issues, according to Marin. A nursing staff is on hand to take health histories and hook up IVs.