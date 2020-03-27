Chiropractor appointed to SCA board

SPRING CREEK – A Spring Creek chiropractor has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the association board of directors.
Randy Mauldin was appointed Wednesday night to fill in as the representative of Tract 300 in a unanimous vote by the Spring Creek Association board.
Mauldin and longtime Spring Creek resident Rhonda Morfin applied for the vacated seat to represent the Sunset Hills section of the homeowners association.
Former director Pat Plaster resigned in February.
Mauldin and Morfin were both called “worthy and qualified candidates” by the board, as each applicant expressed interest in serving the three years remaining on Plaster’s term.
When questioned by the board about their vision for the HOA, both said they saw Spring Creek becoming a family-oriented community.
Mauldin said he would like to see more businesses come into Spring Creek, and praised the association for bringing viable internet providers to the area.
“One of the things I’ve seen in business over the last 20 years is that people don’t like divides,” he said. “I would like to see our community grow into being a lot more self-contained so that we’re not as reliant on Elko for assistance in different aspects.”
In her response, Morfin said focusing more on amenities was one of her goals if appointed to the board. Keeping Spring Creek rural in light of growth was also necessary.
“I think it’s a balancing [act] between rural and a little more urban,” she said. “Keeping a balance so that it’s not one way or the other, but keeping up with the growth and moving in that direction.”
Mauldin said his understanding of the association had grown since September when he began regularly attending board meetings.
“I’ve learned so much more about what is going on, the underlying works, everything,” he said. “My overall goal is to participate. Whether I’m on the board or not, I intend to attend meetings and participate one way or another.”
Having watched Spring Creek’s population increase since moving to the area in 1975, Morfin explained that her knowledge of the history of the homeowners association “brings a lot to the table.”
“Spring Creek Association is at a point where it’s got growing pains, and it’s always hard to work through growing pains," she said. "I always think there is room for improvement regardless of where we’re at, and we’re going for it in a positive manner.”
An Elko native, Mauldin opened Canyon Chiropractic five years ago and moved to Tract 300 with his family a year later.
Since 2016, he has served as chairman of the board of Head Start of Northeastern Nevada. He is also president of the Ruby Mountains Snowmobile Club.
