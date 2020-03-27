Chiropractor appointed to SCA board

In her response, Morfin said focusing more on amenities was one of her goals if appointed to the board. Keeping Spring Creek rural in light of growth was also necessary.

“I think it’s a balancing [act] between rural and a little more urban,” she said. “Keeping a balance so that it’s not one way or the other, but keeping up with the growth and moving in that direction.”

Mauldin said his understanding of the association had grown since September when he began regularly attending board meetings.

“I’ve learned so much more about what is going on, the underlying works, everything,” he said. “My overall goal is to participate. Whether I’m on the board or not, I intend to attend meetings and participate one way or another.”

Having watched Spring Creek’s population increase since moving to the area in 1975, Morfin explained that her knowledge of the history of the homeowners association “brings a lot to the table.”

“Spring Creek Association is at a point where it’s got growing pains, and it’s always hard to work through growing pains," she said. "I always think there is room for improvement regardless of where we’re at, and we’re going for it in a positive manner.”