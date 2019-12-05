Christmas Bird Count is Dec. 14

ELKO -- Participants are needed December 14 for this year’s local Christmas Bird Count sponsored by the Bristlecone Audubon Chapter.
The National Audubon Society has been holding this citizen science program since 1900. The data from all the historic counts are available on their web page (www.audubon.org).
The Elko Count was first held in 1988 when only 42 species were seen by 13 counters. Last year there were 25 bird watchers who saw 60 species of birds. The highest count was in 2014 when 85 species were counted by 20 participants.
You have free articles remaining.
A total of 135 species have been seen over the past 31 years. There are 12 species that have been seen every one of those years: Canada Goose, Mallard, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Rock Dove (feral pigeon), Northern Flicker, Black-billed Magpie, Common Raven, European Starling, White-crowned Sparrow, Dark-eyed Junco, House Finch, and House Sparrow.
The Elko Count is centered at a point located on Jiggs Highway about 3 miles from the junction with Lamoille Highway. This allows the 15-mile diameter circle to include multiple habitats including portions of the older sections of Elko, Lamoille Summit, Spring Creek Trailer and Spring Creek Housing sections. It also includes some water habitats along the Humboldt River, Spring Creek Marina and South Fork Reservoir.
The circle is divided into 20 segments. Volunteers record all the birds they see or hear in their assigned section of the circle. It typically takes four or more hours for participants to thoroughly cover their segment. There will be a potluck held at the end of the day. During the dinner all the data from the day will be entered into a spreadsheet and preliminary totals calculated. The finalized data will be then uploaded to the official National Audubon Christmas Bird Count webpage.
If you are interested in participating in this fun and educational Citizen Science event contact Lois Ports at 775-753-2569 or bristleconeaudubon@gmail.com before December 12. Birders of all levels from new to experienced are welcome to join the group. New birders will be partnered with a more experienced birder.