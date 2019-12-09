Christmas Book Tree bears fruit for students
Christmas Book Tree bears fruit for students

Christmas Book Tree

The Christmas Book Tree at the Mudd Hutt in Elko, 2196 E. Idaho St.

ELKO -- “We want kids to have as many books as they can.”

That’s the message the Elko County Reading Council is getting out this holiday season.

Over the last 30 years, the Elko County Reading Council has promoted literacy both in the classroom and at home. The organization is responsible for bringing visiting authors to the schools each year, as well as giving student scholarships and classroom grants to teachers.

Their current project is their annual Christmas Book Tree located at the Mudd Hutts in Elko and Spring Creek. Members of the community may take tags from the tree and purchase the book requested by local students. After the books are purchased, they are wrapped by the Spring Creek High School Student Council and given to students.

“Three years ago we were able to give a book for every student in Owyhee for K through 12. We’ve gotten lots of support,” said Cheryl Turner, Elko County Reading Council president.

The goal is to get books into the hands and homes of as many kids as possible.

"To expose them to different types of literature, too, is really important,” said Reading Council member Tracie Zumwalt, “and to make sure that they do have reading materials in the homes. We have a lot of kids that don’t, even in our community.”

The council considers their organization a significant and positive support to those students who may not have books in the home according to Robbie Nickel, Elko County Reading Council secretary.

“From my point of view, just the opportunity to do the writing, to do the reading, to hear the visiting authors, they always get excited about that,” said Nickel. “And then they support to the students with The Book Tree, that might not ordinarily have a book in the home.”

The Elko County Reading Council is funded through membership dues, the Elko County School District and Kinross Gold.

The Christmas Book Tree will be located at the Mudd Hutts in Elko and Spring Creek through Dec. 15. For more information contact Elko County Reading Council member Kathy McLeod at 777-5165.

