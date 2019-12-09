Christmas Book Tree bears fruit for students

ELKO -- “We want kids to have as many books as they can.”

That’s the message the Elko County Reading Council is getting out this holiday season.

Over the last 30 years, the Elko County Reading Council has promoted literacy both in the classroom and at home. The organization is responsible for bringing visiting authors to the schools each year, as well as giving student scholarships and classroom grants to teachers.

Their current project is their annual Christmas Book Tree located at the Mudd Hutts in Elko and Spring Creek. Members of the community may take tags from the tree and purchase the book requested by local students. After the books are purchased, they are wrapped by the Spring Creek High School Student Council and given to students.

“Three years ago we were able to give a book for every student in Owyhee for K through 12. We’ve gotten lots of support,” said Cheryl Turner, Elko County Reading Council president.

The goal is to get books into the hands and homes of as many kids as possible.