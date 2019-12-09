Christmas burro visits students

SPRING CREEK – Students at Spring Creek Christian Academy received a special visit from a burro named Pedro, who is, in the words of his owner Patrick Day, “kind of the mascot for a very, very special donkey, the donkey that was there at the very first Christmas.”
Pedro is not just a mascot; he is the central character in Day’s "A Burro’s Tale."
This visit was the last stop on a month-long tour to bring the story to almost 600 children. During his “pilgrimage,” as he called it, he traveled more than 5,000 miles through 10 states, stopping at 14 cities. He traveled only with the companionship of his dog, Buttons, and his docile donkey, Pedro.
“This was a pilgrimage for me. I started this whole thing about 18 years ago with a one-page poem and then it evolved. It’s actually a full length story just under a couple hundred pages. ... Then the children’s illustrated one kinda came along afterwards. It’s a series of stories.”
At each stop, Day took the opportunity to share not only about his burro, but also gift the children with their own copy of "A Burro’s Tale." He handed out almost 700 copies in three versions: an English illustrated tale, a longer middle school novel and a Spanish version.
“This morning is going to be a little bit of a different day,” Jo Sherwood, principal of SCCA, said to the students seated for chapel. “We’re going to be meeting a very special guest outside. His name is Pedro and he is a burro … Mr. Day is going to share with us all about Pedro.”
The students, who are gearing up for their own Christmas program to be performed at the Convention Center on Dec. 10, were excited to see Day’s burro.
“Pedro is my little burro,” he said, leading the fully outfitted donkey in front of the students. “I adopted him from the wild horse and burro facility here in Nevada. So, he was born right out here; actually, not far from here. I think Battle Mountain was where they brought him in from.”
Day adopted Pedro seven years ago when the burro was about a year old.
“Pedro’s story, that we’re gonna leave for you guys today, is the story of the first Christmas. ... Pedro was a little donkey who just wanted to belong with the rest of the donkeys, but the rest of the donkeys wouldn’t let him be part of their group until he proved that he could work really hard.”
Day decided to include his burro in the Nativity narrative and transplant it to the Tesuque Valley in New Mexico where he grew up.
You have free articles remaining.
Day said his decision to set the tale in the Hispanic culture of his native New Mexico was natural to him.
“You know it just made sense to me. … I thought it was just appropriate to pay homage to those people who have been so loyal to that belief for many hundreds of years if not longer than that. If you ever have a chance to spend time in Santa Fe, it’s just an unbelievable place as you’re walking around. It’s just a spiritual place in its own right, including the ancient ones … you can just feel the weight of it.”
Pedro and Day have visited with people during the Christmas season for several years, but this was his first traveling tour.
“It’s been a trip,” he said. “I’ve never traveled with a donkey and a dog for 27 days. But most of it was the organization and advance of, you know, I’ve gotta get the venue … and then it’s where do I board Pedro? And how far is that from the last stop? And will I be able to get here in time to get him boarded? So the whole thing has been an organizational nightmare.”
Day began working on his trip last January, finding places to share his story and places to stay. During the trip, Day estimated that he met between 550 and 600 children. Yet, sometimes he was just sight-seeing.
In “Oklahoma City it was just Pedro and I … it was the day after Thanksgiving and … it was beautiful. I got a lot of neat photographs.”
He also got snowed in at Denver and Cheyenne.
“I couldn’t even get out of my hotel for two days in Cheyenne. If I had been using my head when I started this thing, I would have gone in reverse when I started the loop.”
His loop, which began in California, included stops in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming and Utah, ending back in Nevada.
Day is continuing to work on getting his other tales out for purchase. All of the stories follow Pedro and his struggles.
“Since they (burros) live 30 to 50 years naturally it has a kinda feel of being a fact/fiction kinda thing…. The biblical event that is in the background of these stories is really probably 10 to 15 percent. The rest of it is the adventures of these burros and peer groups and how difficult it is when kids are growing into their next peer groups.”
His books are available for purchase in paperback and e-book versions.