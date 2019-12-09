Christmas burro visits students

The students, who are gearing up for their own Christmas program to be performed at the Convention Center on Dec. 10, were excited to see Day’s burro.

“Pedro is my little burro,” he said, leading the fully outfitted donkey in front of the students. “I adopted him from the wild horse and burro facility here in Nevada. So, he was born right out here; actually, not far from here. I think Battle Mountain was where they brought him in from.”

Day adopted Pedro seven years ago when the burro was about a year old.

“Pedro’s story, that we’re gonna leave for you guys today, is the story of the first Christmas. ... Pedro was a little donkey who just wanted to belong with the rest of the donkeys, but the rest of the donkeys wouldn’t let him be part of their group until he proved that he could work really hard.”

Day decided to include his burro in the Nativity narrative and transplant it to the Tesuque Valley in New Mexico where he grew up.

Day said his decision to set the tale in the Hispanic culture of his native New Mexico was natural to him.