Christmas travel forecast for Elko

ELKO – Santa’s sleigh should have smooth sailing this weekend but there is a chance of snow for anyone traveling earlier or later.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 40% chance of snow showers Thursday night and 30% Friday morning.

The forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is mostly cloudy with highs around 40 degrees.

More dry weather is expected Monday, the federal holiday for Christmas since it falls on a Sunday this year, but there is another chance of snow showers Monday night.

Rain and snow is likely Tuesday as temperatures warm into the mid-40s.

Winter officially began Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The above-normal temperatures will arrive following an unusually cold start to the season. All but four days of November were colder than normal. More than half of the month brought temperatures that were 10 or more degrees below average.

And 15 of the first 20 days in December were below average as well – dropping to as much as 29 degrees below normal on the 18th.

Average highs for mid-December are in the mid to upper 30s.

It’s also been a much snowier start to winter than normal. For November, a total of 13.7 inches fell in Elko – more than triple the average amount of 4.1 inches.

So far in December, Elko has received 14 inches of snow. That’s more than double the average amount of 6 inches.