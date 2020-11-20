Christmas tree permits available

ELKO – The Humboldt- Toiyabe National Forest on the Mountain City, Ruby Mountains, and Jarbidge Ranger District office in Elko will make Christmas tree permit sales available in-person on Nov. 24, Dec. 5, 10, and 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their office at 660 S. 12th Street, Suite 108.
“We will be following COVID-19 protocols by limiting the number of individuals in the lobby and ask that individuals wear masks,” said District Ranger Josh Nicholes.
Christmas tree permits are available at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/0b7eb323-ebc7-11ea-98dd-e638fec87f2e and by phone (775-738-5171) if the public is unable to purchase on the dates listed. Permits are $5 per tag with a five-tag limit per household.
The Battle Mountain District Bureau of Land Management is also selling Christmas tree permits for the 2020 holiday season.
Permits for personal use can be purchased over the phone from the Battle Mountain or Tonopah BLM offices, Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
BLM Christmas trees permits are for pinyon pines or junipers and cost $4. The guidelines for permit use will be included with the permit paperwork. The cutting of Christmas trees is permitted only with a permit anywhere on Battle Mountain BLM land except in Wilderness Study Areas.
While out cutting trees, permits holders must have their permit on them, ensure they are following all guidelines, and following current fire prevention measures. Also, permit holders are urged to stay on existing roads and double check to make sure they are on public land.
For any information regarding other-than-personal use permits, please call one of the offices.
As always, the BLM asks that anyone observing violations on public lands, please report them as soon as possible to the nearest bureau office.
To purchase permits or for more information, call either the Battle Mountain District Office at 775-635-4000, or call the Tonopah Field Office at 775-482-7800. Anyone interested in an other-than-personal use permits, please call the Battle Mountain District Office and ask for Anna O’Brien.
