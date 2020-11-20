Christmas tree permits available

ELKO – The Humboldt- Toiyabe National Forest on the Mountain City, Ruby Mountains, and Jarbidge Ranger District office in Elko will make Christmas tree permit sales available in-person on Nov. 24, Dec. 5, 10, and 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their office at 660 S. 12th Street, Suite 108.

“We will be following COVID-19 protocols by limiting the number of individuals in the lobby and ask that individuals wear masks,” said District Ranger Josh Nicholes.

Christmas tree permits are available at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/0b7eb323-ebc7-11ea-98dd-e638fec87f2e and by phone (775-738-5171) if the public is unable to purchase on the dates listed. Permits are $5 per tag with a five-tag limit per household.

The Battle Mountain District Bureau of Land Management is also selling Christmas tree permits for the 2020 holiday season.

Permits for personal use can be purchased over the phone from the Battle Mountain or Tonopah BLM offices, Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

BLM Christmas trees permits are for pinyon pines or junipers and cost $4. The guidelines for permit use will be included with the permit paperwork. The cutting of Christmas trees is permitted only with a permit anywhere on Battle Mountain BLM land except in Wilderness Study Areas.