Church group helps restore Fort Halleck Cemetery

The Fort Halleck Cemetery had brush, bushes and weeds cut and pulled on Saturday, helping to restore the cemetery that dates to 1869. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Elko 2nd Ward and Spring Creek 2nd Ward gathered to work on the cemetery to continue a service project that began 20 years ago.

Fort Halleck was built in 1867 as a fort for the U.S. Cavalry at the base of the Ruby Mountains. It was decommissioned in 1886, and the graves of the military personnel were removed to the Presidio in San Francisco. The remains of the non-military family members and others remain buried in the cemetery today.

The cemetery remained mostly untouched until the year 2000 when Case Egan, who was then a member of the Spring Creek 2nd Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, completed his Eagle Scout Project. Egan raised money and organized the construction of a three-pole fence around the cemetery. The project was a major undertaking with over $2,200 raised and 260 man hours donated.

Now, over 20 years later, the church congregations from Elko and Spring Creek met to clean out the overgrown cemetery. It was estimated that about 36 people were in attendance and approximately 100 man hours were donated in the service project.