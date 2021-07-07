Church members prepare 'go bags'

ELKO -- Flashlights, jugs of bottled water, a first aid kit, and ready-to-eat meal packs line the Tertuliens' kitchen table. The Elko family isn’t going camping — they’re preparing for disaster by putting together a “go bag.”

After the hurricanes, tornadoes, and ice storms of 2020, they don’t want to leave anything to chance. The couple, of almost 18 years, are from Vacaville, California.

We saw “a lot of disasters, such as fires,” said Patrick.

“We were surrounded by the fires in California so we had our go bags ready, by the door. We even had a go bag in the car,” said Joan. “We consistently checked our go bag to see what items were in it so they were ready for use.”

Preparing in advance with a disaster-ready kit has helped families nationwide through extreme and abnormal weather events, which experts warn are on the rise.

Having a personal preparedness plan increases your chances of staying safe, according to a training program from the Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness.