Church members prepare 'go bags'
Church members prepare 'go bags'

Patrick and Joan Tertulien of Elko prepare a "go bag" for potential emergencies such as a wildfire.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- Flashlights, jugs of bottled water, a first aid kit, and ready-to-eat meal packs line the Tertuliens' kitchen table. The Elko family isn’t going camping — they’re preparing for disaster by putting together a “go bag.”

After the hurricanes, tornadoes, and ice storms of 2020, they don’t want to leave anything to chance. The couple, of almost 18 years, are from Vacaville, California.

We saw “a lot of disasters, such as fires,” said Patrick.

“We were surrounded by the fires in California so we had our go bags ready, by the door. We even had a go bag in the car,” said Joan. “We consistently checked our go bag to see what items were in it so they were ready for use.”

Preparing in advance with a disaster-ready kit has helped families nationwide through extreme and abnormal weather events, which experts warn are on the rise.

Having a personal preparedness plan increases your chances of staying safe, according to a training program from the Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness.

“It assists with peace of mind,” says Patrick, who cites a 2017 Awake article found on jw.org as a resource for his family. “If we have to leave immediately, we will have what we need, the essentials, to sustain our lives.”

“Life is precious, so we encourage all to heed the Bible’s advice to take practical steps to protect ourselves from danger,” said Robert Hendriks III, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States.

