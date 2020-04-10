Churches have a virtual Easter during the coronavirus pandemic

“My first recording-- because we hadn’t figured out the camera part yet -- it was just my voice and slides … that was harder for me to be very personable because I’m staring at a screen looking at slides, no people,” South said. “The livestream really helped because there was feedback; people were talking.”

When the social distancing measures began, South looked to Faithlife.com, a company that South was familiar with, to help transition to online streaming. RMBC was chosen by Faithlife to be one of 1,000 churches to help launch their system worldwide.

“They let us in kinda on the ground floor. And they said ‘Hey, there’s this new program; it’s called Faithlife Equip’… where they integrate about six or eight big things. Our first livestream was their first week of ever doing it, but they’re just really new at that, so they’re just not near as efficient as like YouTube that’s been doing it forever.”

He said RMBC is now livestreaming through YouTube, “but everything else, all of our communications and the slides that you see, that’s through Faithlife.”

Living Stones Elko chose to simply use its existing Facebook page, livestreaming services to its congregation and keeping those services as similar to normal as possible.