Cindy Ellison remembered by husband, family and Justice Court

"Cindy's loyalty and dedication were unequaled," the judges said in a joint statement on Monday. "The Elko Justice Court will never be the same without her, and there has been an indescribable emptiness in the office since she passed. Her friendship, compassion and smile will be forever missed."

The news of Cindy's death prompted employees to leave work early on Wednesday.

This Friday, the Justice Court will close its offices for Cindy's service, Soderquist said.

Elko District Judge and former Justice of the Peace Mason Simons said his "heart (and my photo albums) are so full of wonderful memories that Mandy and I have shared with John and Cindy over the years."

"Cindy was a wonderful person, kind and generous, full of infectious laughter, mischievous and fun," Simons added.

John said those characteristics crossed political party lines, recalling how Cindy was "well-loved by so many. Both sides of the aisle. It didn't matter what side of the aisle you came from, and they always got along with her."

"Even the governor admitted he and his wife loved her because she was so pleasant and direct," John said.