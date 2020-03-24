Cities, counties ramp up enforcement as some nonessential businesses defy governor, remain open

Gov. Steve Sisolak made Nevada one of the first states to enter a state of partial lockdown last Tuesday as an emergency step meant to stem the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, enforcing a closure of the state’s casinos and urging other nonessential businesses to close their doors for 30 days.

But in the week that’s followed, public confusion has mounted as many businesses, small and large, have defied the governor’s orders and kept their doors open.

Sisolak doubled down on his original directive Friday, issuing an order — not a request — that nonessential businesses shut down and threatening civil penalties, fines or license revocations for businesses that tried to stay open.

But enforcement of those closures would be left to local governments, and in the days since, some questions have remained as some businesses classified as nonessential continued to stay open through the weekend.

Some jurisdictions, such as Clark County, met immediately to adopt ordinances that would allow punitive actions against "nonessential" businesses defying the shutdown order, while others — namely the city of Las Vegas — initially chafed against the order before changing track and promising to enforce the shutdown mandate.