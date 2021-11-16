Citizens for Elko County Schools promote bond election

ELKO – As voters ponder the school bond question in December's special election, a former mayor and a former school board trustee are getting the word out to vote "yes" for capital projects funding.

Former Elko Mayor Chris Johnson leads the Citizens for Elko County committee that includes former trustee Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson. They have embarked on a campaign to educate the community about why the Elko County School District's bond election is necessary when the 75-cent Pay-As-You-Go property tax levy expires in the coming year.

If approved, the 50-cent bond continues capital funding after June 30 for bonds up to $150 million to pay for new buildings, classroom and gymnasium expansions, structural maintenance, and ADA upgrades.

The election will be 13 months after 56% of Elko County voters in the 2020 general election defeated the renewal of PAYG.

Johnson said the committee was formed to educate the public on the issue. He said he has presentations scheduled for civic groups and is lining up interviews with local media outlets in the weeks leading up to election day on Dec. 14.

The committee also marched in the Nevada Day parade with support from about 50 Elko County students to bring awareness to the question and ask for a "yes" vote on the bond.

As Cracraft-Dickenson and Johnson have reached out to the public, they said they have had to address misconceptions about the school district's operations and the impact of losing capital project funding.

Johnson said he understood "there's two sides to every story and a lot of moving parts." Voters want to know if an entity is utilizing tax dollars effectively.

He hopes people realize the importance of the election and take the time to look at both sides of the issue extensively before marking their ballot "yes" or "no."

"This election is so important because you want to make the right decision," Johnson said. "You have to get involved with it and listen to what the reasoning is to decide if you want to vote yes or no."

School project funding is required to go to the voters, according to state law. Cracraft-Dickenson added that the state only provides funding for daily operations that goes toward the school district's general fund. However, it does not cover costs for building and maintenance for all the school sites throughout Elko County.

"It's up to each district to generate the money it needs to keep kids safe and schools functioning," she said. "Voting yes to this bond is the only way our district can keep providing for our kids."

She pointed to population growth countywide as a reason schools need classroom expansions.

"Without the bond, the district will have to look at shifting back to modular [classrooms]," Cracraft-Dickinson said. "After the district retired 70 modulars, this would be a major blow."

She pointed to White Pine County School District's funding dilemma that has hindered the construction of new buildings to replace three schools that are more than 100 years old.

According to a report in the Nevada Independent in 2019, the district's schools each had some structural issues, including gymnasium flooring that couldn't hold the weight of large gatherings, asbestos tiling and heating problems. In 2008, White Pine voters approved a $7 million rollover bond that only covered maintenance.

West Wendover Elementary and Liberty Peak Elementary are among the newest buildings constructed within the past several years. However, Johnson said most schools throughout Elko County are between 30 to 100 years old and require regular upgrades to keep them functioning.

"If you put all the school properties on a graph [by age] and you stretched them all out, and you look at the funding to keep those buildings on track, even with Pay-As-You-Go and the bond, they're still behind," he said. "If we lapse at all, that means we're further behind. That's why it's so important to keep funding and strategic planning in place."

Johnson and Cracraft-Dickenson also addressed voters' concerns about how the bond gives money back to local governments without affecting taxpayers' wallets.

"The bond does not increase taxes because it isn't a 'new' tax," Cracraft-Dickenson explained, pointing out that the 75-cents from Pay-As-You-Go is collected from $100 of the assessed value of a property owner's property tax.

With the 50-cent bond, 25 cents is freed up for other entities, including the municipalities of Elko, Carlin and Wells, to meet their tax cap of $3.64.

Cracraft-Dickenson said if the bond passes, it means additional money for Elko to pay toward improving the municipal pool or building a recreation center, "projects they could finally do with a portion of that 25 cents."

Because the bond funds up to $150 million doesn't mean "the district has to use the bond money all at once," she added. "Capital projects will continue to be prioritized yearly. Only the amount needed for those projects will be used."

Johnson said his research into the bond revealed that it is less "rigid" than he initially thought.

"The bond set-up they have set up is flexible," he said. They can move it based on project needs and change it. That's important because people don't want to get into a rigid plan."

If approved, Johnson said the bond would be "a good use of funds. We're not going to get into too much debt, and we can manage it. I like the strategy of what the school district has picked in going down this bond route."

With inflation and the rising costs of building materials, Johnson said the bond allows projects "to start at today's cost, but they don't have to use the whole $150 million."

As an example, Johnson said if the district approves a project for classroom and gym additions for $40 million, they can start the project, accumulate only that amount of funding from the bond and then pay the debt off because interest rates are currently at around 2%

"Interest is cheap, but folks get nervous with the debt," Johnson said. "We don't have to go clear to $150 million for 21 years. It can be managed where the school district can pay it off."

Johnson added that the fact the school district's enrollment is close to 10,000 students puts the funding into "perspective."

"That's a huge entity. It's big, and it starts putting things in perspective of the dollar amounts that are needed and what it takes to run a school," Johnson said.

Sitting on the school board for four years, Cracraft-Dickenson said she understood the public's concerns over transparency. She explained that the school district welcomes input from the community on the capital improvements plan, which is discussed and reviewed annually in public meetings, much like other local governing boards.

"Elko County, the City of Elko and the school district all have capital improvement plans that are discussed yearly in their public meetings," she said. The Elko County Debt Management Commission also reviews all the plans for approval "and are all equally transparent."

The school district's handling of the capital projects program won praise from the Department of Taxation "for its diligence and oversight," Cracraft-Dickenson added.

"The district is under the scrutiny of the state," Johnson said. "They meet in public meetings and follow open meeting law."

If the bond passes, the school board will continue to present the capital improvements project each spring and receive public input, Cracraft-Dickenson said, adding that she is aware of opposition to the bond in light of teacher pay and curriculum needs.

She asked voters to understand the impact crumbling structures and frequent HVAC breakdowns will have on students' education in the short and long term.

"A 'no' vote to the bond will only hurt education, not help it," she said. "As buildings deteriorate or exceed capacity, the quality of education will only go down. It's hard to learn in a freezing or overcrowded classroom, and it's difficult to attract teachers when neighboring districts offer better facilities."

Johnson said he too was aware of opposition to the bond due to the construction of Elko High School's Performing Arts Building but thinks "that's a tough reason to say no" on the ballot question.

Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger pointed to the construction of the Performing Arts Building and the Science Building as a reason he will chose “no” on the ballot, explaining that the city has “two publicly-funded venues” in the Elko Convention Center and the Great Basin College Theater.

Johnson defended the school district's Performing Arts and Science Building projects because they were already scheduled in 2010 when Pay-As-You-Go was in effect.

But in hindsight, Johnson said the school district should have done more collaboration with the community on multi-million dollar projects such as these on an "every two-, three- or five-year basis so that when we hit these 10-year marks to revote, we're aligned with [the community's input]."

The public also needs "to be engaged with the school district. They meet twice a month and have two times for public comment. There's plenty of time to engage with them and ask" about their capital improvement plans, he added.

Steninger said he thought the school board "should come forward with a single, well-defined project that we can all support.”

He also criticized the “dysfunctional” board, saying "members were put in an awkward position standing between the parents and the governor's mandates and things finally disintegrated with the resignation of the majority of the board. Only time will tell whether the new board members are up to the task and wise enough to be trusted with our hard-earned tax dollars."

"Can we do stuff better? Sure," Johnson said. "Is it the public's responsibility to keep an eye on things? Absolutely it is. The public was given ample opportunities to get involved."

Also, Johnson said the school district essentially meets its goals, and frequently communicates updates on the projects.

"The school district has a credible track record of telling folks" about the plan and which ones are completed," he explained. "They hit 95% percent of their projects they said they were going to build."

Before casting their ballot, Johnson encouraged voters to study and research both sides of the issue because "it's an important vote."

Cracraft-Dickenson also asked the public to learn more by visiting the committee's Facebook page under the Citizens for Elko County Schools and contacting elkocitizens@gmail.com.

