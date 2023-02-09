ELKO – Businesses looking to refresh their downtown buildings have until March 31 to apply for the Storefront Improvement Program from the City of Elko’s Redevelopment Agency.

Applicants could join one of many locations -- such as Living Stones Church, Dalling Hall, Rubies Bar, The Tedesco Foundation at the Lamoille Power Company building, Lostra Realty, the Underground bar and more -- that have renovated their buildings.

Initiated in 2017, the program has breathed new life into existing structures, many of which are decades old and in need of a facelift, according to City Planner Cathy Laughlin.

“I believe that all of the projects have made a significant impact to our downtown area,” she said.

According to the program guidelines, applicants must “demonstrate that the proposed project conforms to the City of Elko Master Plan and furthers one or more” of four goals.

Projects must eliminate blighted conditions, promote economic revitalization, stimulate private development, or enhance the City’s historic preservation efforts.

Grants awarded are between $2,500 and $25,000 per lot or parcel. Participants must pay 50% or more of the total project costs approved by the Elko Redevelopment Agency.

Total costs include construction expenses incurred to prepare the building for renovation and costs related to plans for the improvements, such as building permit fees, design work and construction drawings.

Within five years, 20 businesses have been approved for $397,228.81. The City has paid $291.460.23 for completed projects.

Currently, the Tedesco Foundation at the Lamoille Power Company building and the Glennon and Sandoval building are still under construction, Laughlin said.

Tedesco was approved to construct a new entrance on the northwest side of the building and received an extension to complete their project by April 26, she added.

Applications are accepted between Jan. 1 and March 31 and will be reviewed by the Redevelopment Advisory Council in April, with recommendations made to the Redevelopment Agency in May.

If approved, businesses must complete work within 12 months of the signed agreement or issuing of a building permit, whichever is dated later.

Businesses that qualify must meet criteria such has having a current City of Elko business license, if required, and property must be zoned for existing and proposed uses.

Eligible improvements to a storefront include painting the entire building façade viewable from the public right-of-way; cleaning of exterior walls; installation of new or replacement of existing windows and doors; installation or restoration of lighting, signage and awnings; and restoration or renovation of existing facades, architectural details, gutters and downspouts.

Laughlin said efforts to change the look of downtown started before the program began five years ago, but the change is evident.

“Although many of these businesses did their own storefront improvement before we created the grant, you can see what an entire block transformation can look like,” she said.

----

Below is a gallery of photographs of buildings transformed through the City of Elko's Redevelopment Agency Storefront Program.

Gallery: Storefront Improvement Project Cowboys Bar before Storefront Improvement Grant Rubies Sports Bar and Night Club 600 block of Commercial Street after downtown revitalization 600 block of Commercial Street before storefront improvement program Underground Bar Edward Jones 8th Street before Edward Jones 8th Street building after Dalling Hall Living Stones Church Lostra Realty