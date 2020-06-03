City and county pledge $40,000 in recovery advertising

“It’s all part of the reopening/recovery process,” said Elko Mayor Reece Keener. “The city has committed $30,000 toward advertising for a shop local campaign. We are just encouraging consumers to spend dollars with locally-owned businesses, particularly, the non-essential businesses that were forced to close during the shutdown.”

“Automobiles are such a huge spend for consumers and because it is such a large sales amount there is a lot of sales tax that is generated from that. It is really important that consumers know that if they purchase an automobile out-of-state or down in Reno they still have to pay the sales tax when they bring the vehicle back to register it, but when it’s purchased out of the area most of that money goes down to Las Vegas because it’s apportioned on a per-capita basis. Most people don’t realize that. Whereas, if it is sold here within the city, all of our sales tax stays local.”