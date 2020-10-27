City announces fall cleanup, leaf pickup schedule

ELKO – Residents will soon get a chance to clean up their property and avoid tipping fees at the dump.

The City of Elko Fall Community Cleanup Day provides the residents of Elko City and Elko County the ability to dispose of large, bulky items and yard waste (tree branches, weeds, etc.) from personal and public property without being charged a tipping fee.

This year’s event is set for Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The fee will not be waived for commercial (business) customers. Participants should remove the doors from any bulky item that is self-locking, and remember to cover loads before heading to the landfill to prevent losing any waste.

The City of Elko also announced that crews will be picking up bagged leaves from curbsides throughout the month of November.

Residents are asked to place leaves and small twigs in garbage bags and place them on the curb for City crews to pick up. Do not include any sod, grass, weeds or other yard debris. Do not place leaves in alleys. Leaves not placed close to the curb will not be picked up. City crews will not enter private property to retrieve leaves.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Leaves will be collected on the following schedule: