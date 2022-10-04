City approves $10 million bond for Phase 2 of Sports Complex

ELKO – Elko City Council approved a $10 million bond to complete the second phase of the Elko Sports Complex that could be the first step to moving forward on the proposed events and recreation center.

The second phase was always on the City’s schedule, but the events and rec center that includes a new pool helped move the project up, explained City Manager Curtis Calder.

“The plan was always to build out phase two of the sports complex,” Calder told the City Council on Sept. 27.

The first phase was funded through room tax bonds, he said. Financial assistance was provided by the Pennington Foundation, Nevada Gold Mine and Kinross. It included property development, a parking lot, concessions and utilities.

“It was a front-loaded project,” Calder added, “which is why it was so expensive.”

Calder also emphasized to the City Council that the bond was indirectly related to the Boys & Girls Club project.

“It is not directly related. This is specific to the Sports Complex, notifying the public that we intend to pay for this with debt. We used $10 million as a placeholder as we wait for a design. We’re hoping it’s less than that but we needed a number and it seemed to be a reasonable number for this purpose.”

Voter approval isn’t required for medium-term bonds that are less than 10 years and can be financed through sources such as property tax or a bank loan, Calder explained. The City is receiving additional ad valorem tax after removal of the Pay-As-You-Go 75-cent levy.

It is hoped that the medium-term bond can be supplemented by another donation from the William H. Pennington Foundation, “but we can’t apply for Pennington Foundation money until we have estimates from our designers,” Calder told the Council.

“We’ve had conversations, and conceptually they said, ‘Yes, it’s a project with our name on it,’” Calder explained. “Assuming the Foundation board approves it, we’re talking about possibly up to 50% of the overall cost of Phase 2.”

Calder said the timing of the bond could also save money if approved now, and “to stretch our dollars as far as they could go, we feel this is the right time to pass this resolution.”

“We could table this and do it three or four months from now, but if we don’t do that, the recreation fund will end up paying for the design costs and we won’t be able to charge it back to financing. It’s going to be $300,000 to $400,000 that could be put into our parks system somewhere.”

Former Mayor Chris Johnson agreed that the City had planned for a Phase 2 of the Sports Complex.

“When I was here, there was always a need for more ball parks,” he said. “So it’s the right move to continue and expand the Sports Complex.”

<h3>Existing ball fields

Elko resident Begonia Hall said she wasn’t against the Boys & Girls project, but questioned the plan to “pull out green areas to build stuff with a bunch of parking lots.”

“The ball fields are used constantly,” she said. “I live in that area. It’s the heart of our town. That’s what the City of Elko is proposing with all this stuff that’s going up. Not that I don’t agree with it. It just shouldn’t be put there.”

The Elko Regional Sports Complex broke ground in 2018 south of the Humboldt River. It was constructed on 61 acres of 80 acres of City-owned property.

The original design called for six baseball fields and two soccer fields. Plans for the second phase includes three full-sized fields, concessions and a parking lot.

Regarding the recreation and events center, the city manager added that the feasibility study conducted 15 years ago determined the best site for a recreation center and swimming pool was where Herrera softball field is located.

“It’s big enough, it will have space for adequate parking, and it can be on the geothermal loop, assuming the geothermal loop can get rehabilitated,” Calder said.

If the Boys & Girls Club project moves forward, it could be built as a nonprofit that would save prevailing wage costs of 30-35% on the $20-$25 million build, which is a “conservative” figure, Calder added.

However, a new swimming pool is needed. Currently, the existing five-decade old facility has received about $2 million from the city to keep it operational.

“We’re just trying to keep a plan together where we have a path forward for a swimming pool and still build out Phase 2 of the Sports Complex,” Calder said.

But there has been some additional concerns about removing and relocating the baseball fields, primarily the Kump fields down the road from Elko High School.

A letter dated Sept. 5 and signed by 12 members of the Kump family asked the City Council and Elko County Commission to “reconsider their support” for the rec and events center, suggesting “there are surely alternate locations where the project can be completed without destroying existing facilities.”

EHS head baseball coach Jeremy Etchemendy also asked the City in a letter to “preserve” the Kump baseball fields, stating that the “current location of the EHS baseball fields is the premier location.”

“These fields at the current location are truly the next best alternative to Elko High School having its very own fields on campus,” Etchemendy continued.

In response to the letters, Keener told the City Council that the Boys & Girls Club “did not want to move on a project that is going to be divisive. That’s not what the Club is about. They want to have a more cohesive community and don’t want to jump in the middle of controversy.”

The Boys & Girls Club’s proposed recreation and events center “accelerated” Phase 2, however, if that project stalls out, Calder said the City would still move forward, and the additional fields could be completed by 2023.

“As far as the City of Elko goes, we’re going to execute on Phase 2 regardless,” he said. “We could pump the breaks and keep the design on the shelf, but it’s probably not going to be much cheaper.”