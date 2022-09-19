City approves 'red zone' in front of new courthouse building

ELKO – Parking will be prohibited in front of the new District Court building on Idaho Street as a security measure, after the Elko County campus was expanded to two blocks.

Elko City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to give Elko County permission to set up a temporary no-parking zone for vehicles in front of the building. The County must construct a permanent barrier within one year and fund the entire project.

Elko County officials, led by Department 2 District Judge Al Kacin, requested the elimination of parking along 125 feet in front of building at 605 Idaho St. across from the Elko County Courthouse.

Kacin told the City Council that court bailiffs from his Department and Judge Mason Simons’ Department 3 recommended the installation of barriers.

“We’ve been advised by them to clear that area out just as a safety precaution,” he said. “Put up barriers to prevent assaults on the courthouse, which is the bottom line.”

Assistant County Manager Curtis Moore said the District Court is following an audit of the Elko County Courthouse from the U.S. Marshal’s Office from 2007 that gave safety recommendations. Among them is prohibiting vehicles from parking in front of the courthouse.

The barricade “is one of the first steps in trying to make this as functional, but also as secure as can be to meet those recommendations from the U.S. Marshal’s in that report,” he explained.

There are also plans in the future to seal off George Boucher Way between Idaho and Court streets, conjoining the Elko County buildings and properties into one campus, Moore said. The County is scheduled to appear at an October City Planning Commission meeting to begin the process.

Department 3 Bailiff Mariah Drake told the City Council that although the report was written 15 years ago, it then recommended using the Boucher Way/Sixth Street for parking access only.

Drake explained the County considered both the federal report that identified vulnerable areas for a possible car bomb, along with previous vehicle crashes on Idaho Street into storefronts for their decision.

“If you remember a couple of years ago, there was a crash into the Blohm Building on Fifth and Idaho,” she said. “How long did that take to get fixed? What kind of damage could that have done if somebody had been in the store at the time?”

“They’re holding court hearings now in this building where we have members of the public who sit right along that Idaho Street side,” Drake continued. “So we need to look at protecting members of the community who are showing up for court, but also the clerk’s staff so that we keep our County personnel safe.”

As far as the look of the barrier, City Manager Curtis Calder reminded the City Council that the City has the right-of-way to the street. The Council could approve a temporary barrier or red-zone signage, with plans to design “something cosmetically appropriate, because we are in the redevelopment area. [That] would be a long-term solution.”

Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board Chair Catherine Wines suggested installing a planter box with trees and flowers to fill out the 125-foot space.

Moore said he and the County Commissioners have already determined that the barrier should “look nice. It’s in front of our courthouse and something we take pride in.”

“We’re trying to make it as safe as can be and keep the public safe as well as our judicial officers’ safe,” Moore said.