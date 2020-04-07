City approves summer road construction

“Fifth Street is the one overlay that we’re sure we do need to get done this season before the end of the fiscal year,” Strickland said.

Strickland said other roads need work, especially Sage Street and Spruce Road near the Mountain City Highway intersection.

He said needs surpass resources, and “draconian cuts” might be made in the department in order to keep programs in place.

Elko City Council approved the street inventory and construction project list.

“The only thing we are proposing this year to reconstruct is Cedar Street,” Strickland said.

He said Elko County School District is committed to paying $275,274 toward the project.

“The school district will provide a check to the City of Elko for the full amount prior to the contractor’s first pay request,” Strickland said.

The City will be responsible for the $1,853,154 remainder.

“If Cedar does move forward, it would start in a few weeks and be completed well before school would restart unless the school district has to start early,” Strickland said in an email prior to the council meeting.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.