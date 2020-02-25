City awaits info on Elko Indian Colony pot shop

Keener believes the agreement sets up an unfunded mandate for City of Elko law enforcement. The only law enforcement on the colony is under the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs, and marijuana is still illegal at the federal level.

“The governor’s office signed off on this without any kind of vetting from the City or County,” he said.

The agreement can be terminated by the State with 60 days’ notice if the Tribal laws relating to cannabis are not strict enough or being enforced by the Tribe.

The agreement only applies to the Elko Band, not the entire Te-Moak Tribe.

The Elko Band has long operated a smoke shop on the colony, and has been looking at the possibility of selling marijuana since it was legalized for recreational use in Nevada in 2017.

The City and County of Elko both banned dispensaries but one opened in West Wendover at the end of December, and both Carlin and Wells are looking at the possibility of opening a second dispensary.

Dispensaries on tribal land operate under different rules. The Ely Shoshone Tribe opened one in October 2017.

Ely is approximately 190 miles from Elko, and West Wendover 110 miles away.