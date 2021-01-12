 Skip to main content
City buys land to extend HARP Trail
HARP Trail land purchase

Elko City Council voted Tuesday to purchase this strip of land between the HARP trail along the Humboldt River and the city's new sports complex.

 Google Maps

ELKO – Elko City Council voted Tuesday to buy a chunk of land for the potential expansion of the HARP Trail to the city’s new sports complex.

Mayor Reece Keener said the sale is important so that children can use the trail to reach the sports complex.

The city is acquiring a 4.45-acre parcel north of West Front Street and east of Errecart Boulevard from Howard R. Wright and Alfred Montes De Oca, both of Carlin, for an appraised value of $17,800. The owners had agreed to sell at the appraised value, Elko Planner Cathy Laughlin told the council.

“We have around 1,800 lineal feet to extend from the end of the current HARP Trail to Errecart Boulevard,” Laughlin said in an email last week. “The city doesn’t have anything budgeted in the 20-21 budget for this construction, so the first step is to acquire the property.”

Colliers International’s appraisal letter to Keener states that the 4.45-acre parcel is “a raw land parcel without direct access from the nearby West Front Street” and is zoned general industrial.

Colliers also reports that the land is in a flood zone and is land-locked without access from a public right of way, and any easement would need to be negotiated with landowners along Bullion Road.

“Our analysis of the land sale indicates this parcel is not developable,” the appraisal firm concluded, valuing the land at $4,000 per acre.

The Humboldt Area River Project (HARP) Trail that was started in 2002 features 1.8 miles of paved trailway on the south side of the Humboldt River. The plan is to eventually link this trail to the new Elko Regional Sports Complex south of the Humboldt River and just west of Errecart Boulevard at Bullion Road.

The roughly 80-acre sports complex’s first phase is completed, featuring three baseball/softball fields, concession and bathroom area and a parking lot, but there are additional phases with more fields planned. COVID-19 restrictions affected tournaments slated for the complex this year.

