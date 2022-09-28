City calls off potential downtown purchase

ELKO – Elko City Hall will not be relocating its offices to downtown Elko after multiple sources pointed to costly renovations of a vacant building at Fourth and Idaho streets.

Elko City Council unanimously approved a motion Tuesday evening not to purchase the building at 405 Idaho St. that used to house Wells Fargo bank.

City Manager Curtis Calder said evaluation reports “speak for themselves” regarding the structural status of the 50-year-old building, which was reviewed with the City’s development staff.

“We talked about the pros and the cons,” he said. “But when you really get down to the cost and the age of the building, we just didn’t feel like it’s a good investment of city resources when we could build something new for less.”

Both City Hall and the bank building were constructed at approximately the same time, around 1970, but Calder said the City’s track record with old buildings wasn’t very good.

“Our luck isn’t the best that we keep these buildings operable, but there are problems,” Calder continued. “It seems like when you fix one problem it creates others.”

Calder said the development staff advised the City “to pass on this one.”

Among the reports presented to the City Council were structural, mechanical and asbestos evaluations. City staff estimated the cost to purchase and rehabilitate the structure at between $4.9 and $5.4 million.

“Those numbers could grow, and it could become a kind of a money pit over time,” Calder added. “I don’t know if that would suit our needs based on the physical restrictions with parking.

To construct an approximate 10,000 square-foot building behind City Hall is estimated to cost about $4 million, a figure that Calder said was used by staff for comparison purposes only.

In the future, the City could explore the budget for an annex facility, Calder explained. “We do need the space.”

He added that a new structure wouldn’t be very big, but “it would suit our needs, and it would buy us years of office space to grow into.”

Calder said if grant money were available to the City that would offset half of the structural improvements, “it would be an ideal building to rehabilitate.”

He also said he hoped the bank building evaluation reports could be used by someone else who might purchase the building and put it back to use in downtown Elko.

“We don’t like to see buildings that are usable unused in our downtown,” Calder added. “If we don’t decide to purchase it, maybe these engineering reports that are now public record, someone else could be used and do some rehabilitation to put that building back into use. That would be ideal. We don’t want a vacant building.”

Councilwoman Mandy Simons said she agreed with the recommendation. She added that she believed there was enough space to expand near City Hall one day, but seeing the evaluation process results “was cool to look at.”

In March, Elko City Council approved the engineering evaluation of the Wells Fargo building with the intention to expand office space for City staff.

Over the years, the City has expanded its office space into two modular structures behind City Hall.

Although evaluation costs were estimated at $50,000, City Planner Cathy Laughlin said the final total was about $15,000. Calder said the assessment was “important given the condition and the age of the building.”

A company called 405 LLC purchased the building in March. Owner and Realtor Dusty Shipp said his company initially purchased it to renovate, but he heard the City was interested in looking at it. He recommended the City not buy it so his group could move forward with its plans.

“It was bought to refurbish and put back into service. Selling it is not the best business move for me. Far better to lease it out and bring in tenants,” Shipp said. “Let’s get back to the original plan.”