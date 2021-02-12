City can be in bar business

ELKO – The City of Elko can legally be in the bar business at the Ruby View Golf Course, although Duncan Golf Management will hold the liquor license, City Manager Curtis Calder said Thursday.

He said at the Elko City Council meeting that City Attorney David Stanton and a lawyer for Duncan checked into the legality.

“Both came to the same conclusion that under the arrangement we have with Duncan Golf Management that it is legal the way it is written, and the liquor license is under Duncan Golf Management,” Calder said.

Wil Moschetti, who has served on the golf course finance committee, asked at the Jan. 26 council meeting whether the city could be in the bar business, and he told the council Thursday he had been “getting two calls, three calls a day” since that time about the question.

“The most telling of the calls are asking if the city is taking a 90% cut, who is the liquor license name going to be in, the City of Elko or Duncan Golf Management,” Moschetti said in the public comment period.

Mayor Reece Keener said he knows “that the legality on that has been vetted. There is precedence for it that’s standing,” but he deferred to Calder because Stanton wasn’t at the meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}