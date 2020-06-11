City continues to reduce expenses due to pandemic

ELKO – Elko City Council and city staff have found ways to cut costs because of the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, and police sergeants and firefighters have agreed to help, too.
The council on Tuesday approved a letter of understanding between the city and the Elko Police Department sergeants’ union local after the sergeants agreed to a city request to forego their 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment for the fiscal year beginning June 30.
“That was very generous of them to do that,” said Elko Mayor Reece Keener.
The letter of understanding with the Elko Police Officers Protective Nevada Association of Public Safety Officer Communications Workers of America AFL-CIO Local 9100 allows revisions to the collective bargaining agreement because of the sergeants’ decision.
Elko firefighters agreed earlier to give up their COLA allowances for the new fiscal year. Their action was accepted at the council’s special May 26 meeting, when the council approved a collective bargaining agreement between the city and Elko Fire Fighters Association Local 2423 of the International Association of Fire Fighters for July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.
City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge said the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 3, may also give up its cost-of-living adjustment, but “this is still in negotiation.” City management and employees who are not in unions also will forego COLA for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, she said.
The patrolmen’s union decided not to renegotiate on their cost-of-living adjustments, however, so the final budget for the upcoming fiscal year adds $91,000 that wasn’t in the preliminary budget for their COLA pay. The final budget drops one open police patrol position, saving $120,000 in pay and benefits.
Leasing vehicles
Another way to cut expenses that was included in the final city budget but needed additional action Tuesday was a decision to lease vehicles rather than purchase them.
The council approved a lease agreement with Enterprise FM Trust to lease six vehicles, rather than purchase new ones. The lease covers three Ford Explorer Interceptors, one Chevrolet Tahoe and two half-ton, four-wheel drive Chevrolet Silverado crew cab pickups.
Final costs will be determined once the vehicles are delivered but the motion Tuesday allows the city to order them, City Manager Curtis Calder said. According to the agreement, Enterprise will sell the vehicles at the end of the lease, and the city will get some money back.
According to the presentation last month for the final city budget, the car leases could save the city $162,784.
Keener asked Dain Uriarte of LP Insurance Services whether leasing vehicles would save on insurance premiums, but Uriarte said that with the liability coverage still required and the city’s $5,000 deductible, “I think it will be a wash insurance-wise.”
Uriarte was at the meeting to help with a state insurance pool presentation. LP Insurance is broker for the pool insurance.
The council also approved reorganization of the information systems department that will save money by contracting with Oasis Online for services for a year rather than hire a new IT manager and also by “flattening out” the department, said Jan Baum, financial services director.
She estimated a savings of $50,000.
Insurance costs
While cutting elsewhere, the city accepted a new agreement with the Nevada Public Agency Insurance Pool that is for a 10.8 increase in rates, mainly because insurance costs rose nationwide due to disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes.
The city’s insurance pool costs for the 2020-2021 fiscal year will be $512,204, up from $464,971 in the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The policy covers general liability, cyber risks, environmental liability and property insurance. Training opportunities are included.
Health insurance also will cost more, according to the final budget the council approved at its May 26 meeting. With an assumption of 176 people covered, the revenue for the new fiscal year is estimated at nearly $4.55 million. Expenses are estimated at $2.87 million, and the final budget projects an ending fund balance of $1.67 million.
The health insurance went up roughly 9% for the premium/claim funding and 10% for the employee dependent premium contribution, according to Baum. The figures were the same for the tentative and final budgets.
Health insurance for city employees is provided through Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and it is a high deductible health plan on an Anthem contract with LP Insurance Services as the broker, Wooldridge said in her email.
General fund
The general fund budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 calls for revenue of $20.09 million, down from $20.27 million in the tentative budget; and expenditures of $22.18 million, down from $22.29 million in the preliminary budget.
The final budget for 2020-2021 also anticipates a beginning fund balance of $5.19 million, up from $4.98 million in the tentative budget; and an ending fund balance of $1.93 million, up from $1.86 million in the preliminary budget.
The final budget for the current fiscal year ending June 30 included a beginning fund balance of $6.05 million, revenues of $20.77 million, expenditures of $21.28 million and an ending fund balance of $5.12 million.
The final budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year includes adjusted property tax revenue, adjusted revenue because of the COVID-19 closures, including room taxes, as well as dropping the open police patrol position.
Part-time wages for the city’s golf course, swimming pool and youth recreation program also were reduced because of the pandemic restrictions and that was reflected in the budget.
The budget added $30,000 in expenses, however, to help fund the “Shop Elko” advertising campaign. Elko County is contributing $10,000.
The Elko Regional Airport received $1.3 million in federal CARES Act distribution, while also seeing a drop in revenue because of lower parking fees, lower landing fees and no concessionaire fees, according to the budget presentation.
