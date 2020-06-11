City continues to reduce expenses due to pandemic

The patrolmen’s union decided not to renegotiate on their cost-of-living adjustments, however, so the final budget for the upcoming fiscal year adds $91,000 that wasn’t in the preliminary budget for their COLA pay. The final budget drops one open police patrol position, saving $120,000 in pay and benefits.

Leasing vehicles

Another way to cut expenses that was included in the final city budget but needed additional action Tuesday was a decision to lease vehicles rather than purchase them.

The council approved a lease agreement with Enterprise FM Trust to lease six vehicles, rather than purchase new ones. The lease covers three Ford Explorer Interceptors, one Chevrolet Tahoe and two half-ton, four-wheel drive Chevrolet Silverado crew cab pickups.

Final costs will be determined once the vehicles are delivered but the motion Tuesday allows the city to order them, City Manager Curtis Calder said. According to the agreement, Enterprise will sell the vehicles at the end of the lease, and the city will get some money back.

According to the presentation last month for the final city budget, the car leases could save the city $162,784.