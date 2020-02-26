City Council approves dog park

ELKO – In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, members of the Elko City Council approved a request to convert Fifth Street Park into an off-leash dog park.
“Late last summer I was approached by some citizens interested in designating a dog park in the City of Elko,” said Elko Parks and Recreation Director James Wiley.
The item went before the advisory board in October.
“We were focused on a site and we have landed at Fifth Street Park for several reasons,” Wiley said
He explained that the park is already landscaped, fenced and contains all the necessary amenities for a dog-friendly space.
Wiley said not having a dog park in the city creates other challenges, especially with athletics.
“Our baseball and softball fields are enclosed and when they are not being used [for sports] that is where our dog owners are going,” Wiley said. “The problem is that there are a few that aren’t responsible, and our furry little friends leave 'piles of delight' out in the field and our sports participants have encountered that.”
The Fifth Street Park is currently used for soccer games. Wiley said these games can be relocated, but not until after the spring soccer season. After that, the park will no longer be available for sports.
Wiley also said the city is going to be creating a parking lot adjacent to the park in the fall.
Mayor Reece Keener said there is a real problem with youth having to cross the road during soccer season, and moving the games will alleviate the possibility of an accident on Fifth Street.
Darci Shelton, dog owner and dog park advocate, gave an overview of the benefits of creating a dog park.
“It’s shown over time dog parks help to develop fewer aggressive dogs in the community," Shelton said. "It reduces the number of loose dogs in the community. Tourists look for this frequently.”
“The athletic community supports this off-leash dog park,” said Joe Carr, a member of Elko Little League and AYSO Soccer League. “If there is a place for them to go they [the dogs] are less likely to be a nuisance to the athletic community.”
“Animals need structure, control and guidelines,” said Veronica Martinez Green, dog park supporter and owner of K9s for Kindness. “The average dog needs to be run from two to five miles per day. It’s a huge part of being a pet owner to do your dog justice. I like to educate people and that’s what this park can do. Today at the park people ran up to me to touch my dog. You do not need to run up and touch their faces. I’m not going to run up and touch your beard or your hair.”
A park would also help people control, train and make dogs good citizens, Martinez Green said.
“I can definitely see the benefit to the players that use the other fields, and in the absence in having a dog park now it’s kind of hard to prohibit people from taking their dogs on the other fields,” Keener said.
“I think this is a positive thing for families and individuals all the way around,” said Elko City Council member Chip Stone.