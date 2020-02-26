City Council approves dog park

The Fifth Street Park is currently used for soccer games. Wiley said these games can be relocated, but not until after the spring soccer season. After that, the park will no longer be available for sports.

Wiley also said the city is going to be creating a parking lot adjacent to the park in the fall.

Mayor Reece Keener said there is a real problem with youth having to cross the road during soccer season, and moving the games will alleviate the possibility of an accident on Fifth Street.

Darci Shelton, dog owner and dog park advocate, gave an overview of the benefits of creating a dog park.

“It’s shown over time dog parks help to develop fewer aggressive dogs in the community," Shelton said. "It reduces the number of loose dogs in the community. Tourists look for this frequently.”

“The athletic community supports this off-leash dog park,” said Joe Carr, a member of Elko Little League and AYSO Soccer League. “If there is a place for them to go they [the dogs] are less likely to be a nuisance to the athletic community.”