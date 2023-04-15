ELKO – Elko City Council unanimously approved an increase to landfill fees even though a business impact statement determined it would impose a burden on local businesses.

The action followed a Jan. 24 proposal to double the minimum charge to $10 and the amount per ton to $40.

The City cited increase in operations and capital equipment, including the purchase of a $1 million trash compactor.

Tire disposal is also charged a minimum of $10 or $5 with a load and a maximum of $250.

For asbestos disposal, the rate doubled for the minimum to $10 and the fee per ton increased by $6 to $40.

The new fees go into effect July 1.

Although the City Council approved the fees, they directed staff to send letters to 1,744 businesses, asking for their thoughts on whether the increase could have a direct impact on them.

Comments collected were against the rate hike, with only six stating there would be “no impact.”

Elko Sanitation was quoted, saying all their customers would be affected and they would have to change prices accordingly.

Small businesses that were not named in the report described the increase as having an impact on their operation expenses.

“We are a small business, every increase adds up every year,” one business stated.

“The increase in price for all landfill categories will most certainly impact my business,” wrote one owner. “This increase will have to be passed onto the customer, along with all other increases making it more difficult to be a competitive business owner. It will be a challenge to give customers and affordable option.”

Three of the quoted respondents said the new fees might encourage illegal dumping.

“I moved here from California where littering and dumping are rampant because landfill fees are extremely expensive,” wrote another owner. “There’s too much open land and hidden places here to risk and the cleanup efforts will cost the County and the environment more in the long run.”

Mayor Reece Keener said the increase was “the result of inflation we’re seeing across every sector of our economy.”

He pointed to the unbudgeted compactor expense, which added to the fee bump. “We didn’t expect to replace this soon. When the current one failed and we weren’t able to economically repair it, that’s the only option we had left.”

The new fees also pay for an additional landfill employee to fill “an acute need,” Keener added.

Councilman Giovanni Puccinelli said the rate hikes are not just in Elko but a trend regionally. “That’s why I think these fees are truly needed because it affects everybody.”

Puccinelli related a story from a friend who filled a three-quarter ton truck bed with trash bags and was charged $132 in Reno last year. “He goes, ‘What you guys are proposing is nothing.’”

Landfill operations have been performing in a deficit, which is another reason for the hike, added Councilman Clair Morris. “The bottom line is we can’t continue to work in the red. If we continue on, it’s going to get worse. We need to fix it. It’s an enterprise fund and it needs to pay for itself.”