ELKO – A majority of the Elko City Council voted to progress with the second phase of the Sports Complex two weeks after the William N. Pennington Foundation declined to commit funding to the funding of the next stage in the project.

City Council voted 4 to 1 to move forward with the plans that will pave the way for a recreation and events center.

Mayor Reece Keener along with council members Clair Morris, Giovanni Puccinelli and Mandy Simons approved the motion with councilman Chip Stone voting against it.

Stone expressed concern and doubt that the full project could go forward if it includes the events center, and did not want to proceed with the second phase of the Sports Complex.

“Very respectfully, I will say nay,” Stone said during the vote.

City Manager Jan Baum explained the motion was necessary to authorize staff to proceed with the two-facility project and go out to bid for the Sports Complex and a $12 million bond to fund it.

“We want to make sure the City Council is authorizing staff to go forward with the Sports Complex and because there has not been a grant received for commitment from the Pennington Foundation that the City will not be committing financial benefit to the rec center” other than the land conveyance.

With the motion approved, phase 2 of the Sports Complex is planned to include three synthetic-turf ball fields, a parking lot, concession and restrooms. Engineers estimate the base bid is $9.3 million and $2.2 million for additions.

Along with a 10% contingency, quality control testing, and NV Energy costs, the total cost is estimated at $12.75 million, however, “staff does not anticipate being able to award all of the alternates.”

The city expects to save $50,000 with the engineering department conducting the surveying.

Boys & Girls Club CEO Rusty Bahr said after the loss of the $5 million commitment, “the Club will pivot. We’re still focused on making this happen. We haven’t stopped in any way. We’ve got our architects designing right now.”

Modifications on the facilities would be made, but that isn’t a new challenge to the Club, Bahr explained. Original plans for the Spring Creek Boys and Girls Club were changed and it took about five renovations at the Elko club “to get us where we’re at now.”

Despite the lack of funding from Pennington, Bahr said the new aquatic center remains the priority of the recreation center. “We know the pool is the number one need in that rec center.”

Bahr added that the funding loss wasn’t going to derail or stop the project. “Is that going to delay the project? It is not.”

He clarified that the recreation center – including the aquatic center – is phase one and the events center is phase two.

Keener said that although the lack of commitment from the Pennington Foundation created some “uncertainty,” he said he felt confident about moving forward.

“I feel like we’ve been moving in this direction all along and I’m ready to keep the momentum going on it. I feel like it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

Most of the City Council agreed to keep on course with the dual facilities, stating the funding wasn’t enough of a setback to make any U-turns or change plans.

Regarding the Pennington funding, “Obviously, we would have loved that money, too, but we move forward and do the best we can,” Simons said.

She said the need for more ball fields has been ongoing for years and has become a “critical” issue.

“It’s pretty critical. I know we don’t look at it in the same light as the pool, but I think it’s just as critical that we get these fields so these clubs and leagues have a place to play,” Simons said. “Whether it’s connected to the new rec center or not, we need these fields for these kids. I think it’s vital we move forward with it.”

Morris said he has “faith in the Boys and Girls Club” to obtain funding from other sources for the events center.

“I think we’re pretty much committed now and we need to go forward,” he said. “If we get that pool and things going now, it would be great.”

He pointed to the aging Municipal Pool as a significant reason to stay on track. “That swimming pool we have now is dying a natural death quick and we’ve got to do something or put a padlock on it.”

Morris said he considered the $10 million to complete the second phase of the Sports Complex an investment for “$60 million worth of facilities" including a new pool and aquatic center and new ball fields.

Puccinelli said he looked at the project as three different phases: “Pool and recreation is the first step, phase 2 of the ball fields, and then phase 3 would be the events center.”

“I understood we were going to go out for a bond and the money we got from Pennington was going to help with the building of the rec center,” he continued.

The City has also committed to completing the Sports Complex, Puccinelli added.

Stone said the lack of funding “was a huge change” from the original plans, and advised the Council to “step way back and take a look at this before we approve this.”

Funding was available for the pools and rec center, and “we need this for the families for the kids,” but regarding the events center, “without the dollars, maybe we need to sit back and focus on one project,” he said.

Stone also pointed to delays caused by the Sports Complex grass growing in poor soil, causing the City look at replacing it with turf to make it usable.

Stone said he supported the Club’s plans for the recreation and aquatics center.

“I’m saying to rush into this second [phase] at this point when we’ve lost the money from Pennington to where we’re going to talk about a bond putting our citizens $12 million in debt, I don’t like it.”

Keener responded to Stone’s comments, explaining that it would cost the City $30 million to build a new pool, but “for the cost of $12 million, the City and its citizens are going to be getting a beautiful facility there, and I don’t see how that’s a bad deal.”

“To me this is an opportunity to go on with it,” Puccinelli added. “I respect Chip and I understand your view, but I don’t think things are going to get any cheaper down the road.”

Stone joined other council members to approve a motion to solicit bids for the second phase of the Sports Complex. “This is strictly for the bid,” he said.

Director of Parks and Recreation James Wiley explained that the master plan assessed a need for six additional ball fields by 2020. “We’ve built three and we’re going to lose two, so that means we’ve netted one if we stay with Phase 1, so that’s an issue.”

Wiley added a master plan update would “address, clarify or justify the need for additional for ball fields. It’s not just baseball and softball, but soccer and football and all of our sports.”

Wiley said the Sports Complex had been used last year at the end of the season, despite issues with the grass, but “we have come a long way with the turf. Those fields are in really good shape. I would say one is in fair shape. We are addressing those issues.”

He added that in 2016 the City wasn’t “comfortable with the price for synthetic turf” when the fields were designed. “We made the choice to go with what we did. We’re making that work and we’ve got to live with that.” At least one field might have to have grass replaced with turf, Wiley said.

“We fully plan on using those fields as soon as they dry out and we start our season,” he said.

Addressing Stone’s concerns about Pennington declining to fund the project, Wiley said there would be money in the budget set aside to use in addition to the bond to complete Phase 2 and that $5 million would not have been used to reduce the bond.

Baum said in 2022 the City Council approved a $10 million bond, and said she would like it to not exceed that amount.

Keener explained the City would not use the full $12 million in the bond, but that it would be a “placeholder in case there are some unanticipated additional expenses that come in with that.”

He also supported moving forward with the Sports Complex due to inflation possibly increasing the cost if delayed a few years.

“I think it’s important to remember what costs $10 million today, if we push it out five or 10 years, is going to cost quite a bit a bit more in the future,” Keener said. “We’ve seen that with other projects before.”

Regarding the turf issue, Keener said the Parks and Recreation Department “ had gotten a bum rap on the turf issue at the Sports Complex.”

Keener explained he and Simons were on the City Council when the decisions were made whether to go with grass or artificial turf, and the Council had supported the synthetic field but “it was something we had to strip out to try and value engineer to something we could afford.”

“I think there were some lessons learned that first time around that will make this project a lot more successful with Phase 2,” Keener said.

The cost of the first phase of the Sports Complex was $10 million that was paid in part by a $2.6 million donation from the Pennington Foundation and other contributions from mining companies.

Wylie suggested said room tax funds could be used to offset some of the cost to keep it at $10 million, working with staff on the design and bids.

Keener opened public comment during the agenda item but no one approached the council to speak in favor or against the issue.