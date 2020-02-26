City council hears two views on colony marijuana dispensary

“Coming from a tribal membership, sustainability is one of the factors that really determine our outcome, so any kind of venture or any kind of opportunity we seek would be beneficial to us as our own segregated community. We would venture into it,” he said.

“I was always told that people on certain areas of the reservation aren’t allowed to vote,” Arevalo said. “If they’re not allowed to vote then why does the City of Elko have any intentions to tell them what they can or cannot do …?”

“It seems like the city council wants to dictate to the tribe what they want to do,” he continued. “It’s off-putting to me and I’m really not seeing where everyone’s coming from.”

Arevalo said he wanted to start a relationship with the city, after growing up and seeing the city and tribe “butting heads all the time.” That’s why he ran for the Band Council.

“I take this very seriously and want to at least start some kind of new approach,” he said.

Earlier in the meeting, Keener explained that Elko Band Council Chairman Davis Gonzales had requested to be on Tuesday’s agenda to make a presentation to the council but then sent the city an email saying he would not show up.