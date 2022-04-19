City council, local residents back proposed recreation and events center

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners will consider a letter of understanding Wednesday for the proposed events and recreation center that, if approved, would join the City of Elko and more than a dozen organizations supporting the $52 million project.

Elko City Council unanimously approved its letter of understanding to the Boys & Girls Club last week, also requiring the formation of an advisory board consisting of elected officials and representatives from multiple organizations.

Boys & Girls Club CEO Rusty Bahr spoke to the City Council at its April 12 session, explaining that the time was right to move forward with the project. He pointed to the support of 16 organizations and businesses, including the Elko County Fair Board, the Elko County School District and various recreation and youth sports groups.

“If we all stick together – these 16 organizations, businesses, the City, [Elko] County – if everyone sticks together, we can pull this off right now because of the circumstances,” Bahr said.

Taxes would not increase, Bahr said, and the project would bring money into the City. He cited research that 30% of city governments across the nation partner with a nonprofit organization to construct recreational or event facilities.

“We know this is a big deal,” Bahr said. “We know it’s the largest public-private partnership that has ever happened in this area.”

Referring to a failed effort 20 years ago to establish a recreation center, Bahr said, “this time is a little different. Why? Because we’ve got all the business owners, all the groups that can make this happen, and the City and County on the same page, which is a great thing to pull this off.”

Mayor Reece Keener said the City had received numerous letters supporting the project, with only one in opposition.

About 20 people spoke in favor of the project, citing boosts to the economy, brand new facilities for sports teams and events, and general improvement to the community and its youth.

Elko Area Chamber CEO Billie Crapo explained how the rec and event center “would definitely strengthen the economy in the area, which is definitely in need, and generate significant sales and room tax revenue.”

In line with the economic impact, constructing the center could also keep more families in Elko who relocate for jobs, according to Frans Yorgeson of Southwest Gas Corp. and Dustin Jones of Nevada Gold Mines.

“You want to have these things so that people actually want to live and stay in Elko,” Yorgeson said, adding he was speaking on behalf of large companies seeking to employ hundreds of people. “For a lot of different, larger companies, they lose people because they don’t want to live here because there’s nothing that keeps them here.”

For the Elko Anaconda Swim Team, Coach Erica Phelps said frequent breakdowns at the Municipal Pool made it challenging for swimmers to train for competitions. “It’s a nightmare as a coach to get these kids to where they need to be. I think they deserve to have a pool that is not breaking down all the time.”

Concerns over the relocation of the baseball fields were mentioned by Coalition for Nevada Voters representative Vern Hatch.

Hatch said he and his organization were “not against the project” and signed a petition titled “Save Elko’s Main City Park.” He recommended relocating the Elko County Fairgrounds near the Interstate, building the recreation center near the Sports Complex, and renovating the baseball fields instead.

However, Elko Little League board members Ashlyn Greener and Angela Taravella spoke in support of relocating ball fields to a centralized location, which would benefit teams and parents.

They described scheduling more than 800 Little League players on 50 teams that play on five small fields spread throughout the City, “and we’re trying to juggle parents getting kids in between different fields.”

“The idea of moving to one centralized location would be greatly advantageous to all our Little League kids, now and in the future,” said Greener. “Having these fields moved, changed and upgraded would benefit our youth so much,” Taravella added.

Bahr explained the Club had backing from school district Superintendent Clayton Anderson and Elko High School’s baseball coaches to move the Kump baseball fields to a new location to make way for the rec center.

“If you talk to the coaches, the fields, although a tradition, they are outdated,” Bahr said. “They can’t get teams to come and play them when they come through town. The dugouts aren’t big enough, and the lighting’s not adequate. They’re excited about the opportunity.”

In response to Hatch’s idea of relocating the fairgrounds, Elko native Randy Ridgeway stated that for years “the fairgrounds have been part of the community. Nobody wants that moved out of town.”

Grounds manager JT Taravella agreed, stating that it could cost more than $100 million to relocate the fairgrounds and horserace track, adding he supported the rec center project. “I think it’s going to be great for the community.”

Pat Laughlin, representing the Silver State Stampede, said the rodeo has outgrown the Fairgrounds, which now required bringing in temporary bleachers to hold crowds. “We’re busting at the seams. That’s one of the reasons we’re behind this project as far as the rodeo goes.”

Jones, a maintenance supervisor whose family has lived in Elko County for four generations, added that employees, even longtime residents, aren’t interested in living in Elko. “We can’t hold employees. We hire from out of town, and they don’t want to stay here.”

Members of the city council and Keener were also unanimous in support of the project, agreeing with speakers that the center would benefit multiple segments of the community.

“We have an opportunity here, and we need to get it built,” said Councilman Clair Morris. “It will be a great asset.”

Councilman Giovanni Puccinelli, who also sits on the Elko County Fair Board, said the letter was not an official contract, but approving it was necessary “to do something different for the economy and diversify.”

Chip Stone explained that as a city leader, the job is to watch over City funds; however, “We need to invest in our kids’ future. We want people to come here and stay here. This facility would help keep them here.”

The letter of understanding is not an official agreement from the City, said City Manager Curtis Calder, but it does offer support alongside the Boys and Girls Club and Elko County for the events and recreation center.

“By signing this letter, the City, the County and the Boys and Girls Club are only indicating a mutual desire to pursue the project subject to the terms and conditions described in this letter,” wrote Calder.

Referred to collectively as “the Center,” the letter outlines “essential elements of the proposed project,” including an undetermined fair market value of the property sold to the Boys and Girls Club and project estimates and bids for Phase 2 of the City of Elko Sports Complex.

The City also states it will construct Phase 2 of the Sports Complex contingent upon receiving a minimum of 50%, equal to or exceeding a funding commitment from the William Pennington Foundation.

Financially, the City also states it will contribute $15 million to the construction of the Center and donate $400,000 to the Club each year the organization manages and operates the facility.

Other conditions include a capital campaign to generate and manage revenue for the project.

Construction includes demolishing existing facilities -- the baseball, softball and Skate parks -- located on the proposed site and replacing the Skate Park “with a comparable facility in a yet-to-be-determined” location near the rec and events center.

It also stipulates the Club “will own, operate, insure and maintain the Center for the benefit of the Elko community.”

