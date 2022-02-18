City Council looks for 20 cents of former school tax

ELKO – Elko City Council is asking for 20 cents of the expiring 75-cent Pay-As-You-Go school levy after deciding Friday that the money would be set aside for capital projects.

The city council unanimously approved a motion to send a letter to the Nevada Department of Taxation, declaring their intent to increase the levy on the City’s real property by 20 cents effective July 1.

Mayor Reece Keener added to his motion that the revenue would be specifically dedicated for capital construction projects after discussion by the city council and city manager Curtis Calder.

The special meeting came two days after Elko County Commissioners unanimously approved a motion for 50 cents of the Pay-As-You-Go funding that voters defeated in the 2020 general election.

Calder told the city council the state’s Feb. 22 deadline prompted the special meeting that requires local governments to submit letters of intent for the state to add to its "pro forma" statement.

Although the city council approved a 17.7-cent levy last year, Calder advised the city council to request 20 cents in case the first amount gets abated or decreased by law.

Keener said the funding received could go toward capital projects, increasing the City’s frequency of road reconstruction projects.

“That will allow us to do a lot more streets. We’re only able to do a big street project about every other year,” he said. “This would allow us to get caught up on that and shorten the list.”

Councilman Clair Morris said the revenue could also address water and sewer issues that may come up. “It would be nice to have that money in the bank.”

Formally announcing the City’s intent for 20 cents with the state is a means of “getting our foot in the door,” said Councilman Giovanni Puccinelli, adding he also supported its use for capital construction projects. “We don’t need to take the 20 [cents] when it comes time. That’s the way I look at it.”

Assigning the money to a designated purpose instead of the City’s general fund was also approved by Councilman Chip Stone. He added that the 20 cents would not go above the 3% tax cap, allowing the City to keep the 17.7 cents and not be abated.

Calder said if the City received 20 cents, it would bring in about $1 million a year and “double the capital construction rate, and you could do a major project every year.”

He emphasized the revenue wouldn’t go into the City’s operation account but to “tangible road construction and related projects.”

“I think the general public – as much as we hear complaints about the roads in Elko – would appreciate that,” Calder said, recalling roads have been the City’s highest priority yet there is still a $40 million backlog of road projects on any given year.

“If we had more resources we could catch up even faster,” Calder explained. “At some point those roads have to be replaced.”

During Friday's special meeting, the city council and staff did not mention or discuss the recreation and events center proposed on Feb. 9 by Boys & Girls Club CEO Rusty Bahr.

If the County had not put in their intention for 50 cents, Calder said the City may not have had the “opportunity” to seek revenue designated toward roads.

“This is an opportunity. It’s not something that staff was even willing to pursue until we heard the County was going to pursue it,” Calder said. “We were going to sit back, and we’d live with the 17.7 cents we raised in the current budget year that is currently being abated. We would have built our budget around that.”

Elko County Republican Chairman Lee Hoffman and former Mayor Chris Johnson were the only speakers Friday afternoon giving public comment.

Hoffman said he supported the City Council as he did the Elko County Commissioners on Wednesday, reiterating his thought that keeping tax money close to home for local use is better than having it regulated by the state or federal government.

Johnson, who chaired the Citizens for Elko County Schools that sought passage of the 50-cent school bond in December, asked the city council to keep the Elko County School District in mind and leave a few cents for their capital improvement projects until the district is able to put another question on the ballot in two to four years.

“With what I know today, I would say the rates that are being proposed by the County and the City are too high, mainly because there’s no room for the schools,” Johnson said.

Keener and Councilwoman Mandy Simons said the City's levy could be a short-term situation if voters approve more money for schools in the future.

