City Council names field after Trontel

“The Council now needs to consider those comments and can take further action to name the field after Ms. Trontel,” Wiley said.

“Linda gave so much to the community, not only as an educator, but also as a sports coach,” said Mayor Reece Keener. “I think it is important to memorialize community leaders like Linda Trontel that gave so much. I can’t think of a more fitting way to honor her memory.”

“We are all happy that we got approval from the City Council to name this field after Linda Trontel,” Wiley said during a gathering of supporters Aug. 6 at the Elko Sports Complex.

A large sign commemorating Trontel will soon become part of the Field Three scoreboard.

“She was a mentor and a very dear friend,” said Brandi Davis during the gathering. "She just made it [Little League] such a huge thing where we had over 500 players. She was responsible for getting Elko High School to donate and build the dugouts that are in Newton Field.”

According to Trontel’s obituary, she was a guidance counselor at Elko High School for 34 years and helped many young people make important decisions in their lives.