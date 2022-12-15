City Council proceeds with next step in events, rec center and pool

ELKO – A new events and recreation center will proceed in its intended location after the Elko City Council unanimously passed a motion Tuesday to research a proposed conveyance of land that includes existing baseball and softball fields between the fairgrounds and Main City Park.

The approval came after three hours of discussion that saw about 30 residents and civic leaders speak, including city council members.

The council deliberated on the effect of their decision, which Mayor Reece Keener said was a “difficult” one and “wasn’t taken lightly.”

“I would like to thank the Kump family and the Herrera family for everything that your forefathers have done with respect to sports in the Elko area,” he said. “I’m confident that this will open up a new chapter for the City and new opportunities and in time we will have the sports complex completely built out and everyone will be enjoying the new amenity.”

In a presentation to the City Council, Boys and Girls Club CEO Rusty Bahr explained the project hinged on using the land that includes Kump fields, Herrera softball field and the skate park.

Bahr said an architect and contractor has been selected by the club’s building committee and their proposals had been accepted by the board and were scheduled to be submitted on Dec. 14.

“We cannot move forward with our next steps until this process goes through today,” Bahr said.

The vote was agonizing for some city council members, who openly struggled with the tradition of the Kump fields versus the opportunity to construct recreation, aquatic and event facilities under the direction of the club.

“Thank you to the Boys & Girls Club and the Kump family. I pray I’m making the right decision, I vote aye,” said Councilman Chip Stone. He stated before the vote he supported the project and the new swimming pool but “I’m having a tough time with that location.”

Councilwoman Mandy Simons explained she understood both points of view – the need for the center and the family history behind Kump fields. She said it would be ideal to keep Kump fields and build the center, but the window of opportunity was closing fast for the project.

Proposed recreation center A floor plan for the recreation shows two swimming pools and two basketball courts.

Longtime resident and Councilman Clair Morris said he grew up playing on the baseball fields that were installed more than six decades ago, but that it would be costly to repair the lighting, dugouts and concession stand at Kump field.

“It’s got history. [To the] Kump family, I got nothing but respect for you guys,” Morris said. “But bottom line is putting money back into that field to bring it up to standards. We can move out and build fields on the other end of town. We’re going to gain two fields.”

Morris added that the events center would “complement the fairgrounds, help the rodeo and the fair. In turn, the events center is going to bring people into town.”

Councilman Giovanni Puccinelli, who also grew up in Elko, said the vote was “tough” for him because he also honors his father’s legacy at the Elko County Fairgrounds as Moyal Kump and the Kump family do their patriarch.

“But the way I look at this is that this is an opportunity for us,” Puccinelli said. “We have an opportunity between County, us and the Boys and Girls Club to do something that is a true benefit to the City and County.”

“I’m in favor of both; the events and recreation center,” he added.

Keener said he agreed with the city council. “I think this is a one-shot deal. We have a rare window of opportunity. If we let this pass by it will be gone.”

When Stone asked if there was a possibility of compromise, representatives of both sides said no.

Boys & Girls Club of Elko Board President Casey Gallagher said the board “sees the value of this and wants to pursue these properties.”

Kump said it would be “wasteful” to remove the fields after all the money that had been spent improving the complex over the years. He also rejected the thought that the fields were “falling apart”

“No it’s not,” Kump said. “The scoreboard cost $32,000. That’s a lot. What are you going to do? Throw it away? That doesn’t make sense.”

Kump also suggested that leaving one baseball field would “help the high school a lot.”

In a petition circulated by the Kump family, it was reported Tuesday 608 signatures were received. The petition asked the City to have residents vote on the matter.

City Manager Curtis Calder explained the last city advisory question was for a 5-cent gas tax about 15 years ago that failed.

A ballot question would have to go through Elko County and the Secretary of State before it could be added during a regular election cycle, according to City Clerk Kelly Woolridge.

Gallagher said if the matter went as far as a ballot question, the Boys and Girls Club would “step away from the project.”

“The Boys & Girls Club doesn’t have an appetite for this. We’re here to serve the community and the kids,” he said. “The exposure the Club has received through this already is more than we ever intended. We’re trying to bring a benefit to the community for the youth and last for generations.”

Calder also stated that the City Council’s vote would not convey the property to the Boys & Girls Club immediately, but that it would “determine the scope of the conveyance” and the City’s next steps.

“Once the scope is determined, there is a lot of work that needs to be done,” he said. City would survey the property to determine the boundaries of the conveyance and have the city’s legal staff sort through the details.

Calder added that all other conveyances of City property during his 20 years with the City were free of controversy and public opposition, including the Boys and Girls Club of Elko, the Child Advocacy Center and the Girl Scout House.

“None of the other conveyances had public opposition at all, they were all in favor. It was very obvious,” he said.

Public comment included those for and against the location of the events center that would see the removal of the Kump baseball fields that have served players, including the Elko High School baseball team, for decades.

Speakers gave a wide range of opinions regarding the center, with many agreeing that the center was needed. Others asked the City to explore other options to preserve the baseball field.