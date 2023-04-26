ELKO – Elko's city council and chief of police reversed their approval of a bid on a new SWAT vehicle after questions were posed at their last meeting about the manufacturer.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to reject all bids and directed City staff to re-advertise with corrected bid documents that comply with federal and state requirements.

Police Chief Ty Trouten requested the City Council reject the $313,120 bid from Terradyne Armored Vehicles Inc. based in Ontario, Canada.

On April 11, questions were raised by competitor Linco Armored Vehicles of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, about the bid not meeting specific federal and state requirements and structural guidelines that could jeopardize the grant funding from the Office of the Military Division of Emergency Management.

Among the concerns pointed out by Linco sales manager Jim Massery was the choice of a foreign-based competitor that was out of compliance with the Buy American Act unless the price offered was 20-30% less. Terradyne also admitted that their product did not meet armor requirements and its bolted running boards are a prohibited structural design according to federal guidelines.

Trouten, who at the time said he was fine with the City Council’s decision, told them Tuesday that he should have insisted they hold off.

“I should have been a little more forceful and ask that you outright table it," he said.

The rejection of the SWAT vehicle’s bid did not affect another appropriation that was also approved by the City Council on April 11 for new portable x-ray and bomb detection equipment with funding from the Military Division of Emergency Management Grant for $56,510.26.